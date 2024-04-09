Migael Pretorius: South African seamer to play six red-ball games for Somerset

Migael Pretorius spent a number of months last summer with Durham [Getty Images]

Somerset have signed South African seamer Migael Pretorius for six red-ball matches this season.

The 29-year-old will join the club ahead of their second County Championship fixture of the season against Surrey on Friday at 11:00BST.

Pretorius had a spell last summer with Durham and has taken 165 wickets in 65 first-class matches.

He was named in the Proteas Test squad in 2020 and their T20 squad a year later but has not made his debut.

"With Will Sutherland becoming unavailable due to injury, we wanted to make sure that we were able to bring in a similar kind of player," said Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry.

"In his time with Durham last season, Migael proved that he can perform and take wickets in English conditions.

"He is a quality player and very driven, so he will certainly add value and depth to our attack. There is a lot of cricket ahead of us, so it's vital that we maximise the options that we have available to us."