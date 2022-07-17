Miesha Tate releases statement following UFC Long Island loss

Former women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate made her flyweight debut on the UFC Long Island main card on Saturday in a losing effort against Lauren Murphy.

Tate came out of retirement after nearly five years away from the sport in July 2021 defeating Marion Reneau in her comeback fight. After losing to Ketlen Vieira in her next outing in November 2021, Tate decided to drop down to the flyweight division to try and make a run a the 125-pound championship.

Tate's change in weight class got off to a rocky start when the No. 3 ranked Murphy handed her an unanimous decision loss in her debut. During the bout, Tate took damage, especially to her left eye that was left badly swollen following the fight.

Following the event, Tate released a statement via social media and appeared to be in good spirits.

"Some women pay a lot of money for lips like these! All I had to do was get in a little fist fight! Tonight wasn’t my night, congratulations to @laurenmurphymma and we continue to learn the lessons of life! I had the most UH-mazing dinner at my favorite restaurant @cheeseboatbk and met Mama Cheeseboat herself. I’m still blessed beyond measure win lose or draw! Thank you to all those who continue to love and support me regardless, you know who you are," Tate wrote to her social media accounts.

Dana White responds to Nate Diaz: ‘We can’t hold guys hostage’