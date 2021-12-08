Miesha Tate doesn’t think Ronda Rousey will ever make a UFC return

Ronda Rousey vs Miesha Tate

Former UFC and Strikeforce women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate recently held a Q & A with fans and the first question asked was about Ronda Rousey.

The Rousey and Tate rivalry dates back to their days in Strikeforce. Tate was the bantamweight champion and Rousey was fighting in the featherweight division. Rousey's debut in the women's 135-pound weight class was against Tate for the Strikeforce title. The two coached opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter and fought in the UFC championship. Rousey won both matches via armbar.

Rousey retired from fighting after her loss to Amanda Nunes in December 2016. Tate had retired a month early following her loss to Raquel Pennington. Tate returned in July after more than four years away from competition. She defeated Marion Reneau. In Tate's second fight since returning, she lost a unanimous decision to Ketlen Vieira on Nov. 20.

White Tate decided to return to fighting after stepping away and becoming a mother, she doesn't think Rousey will ever stage a comeback.

"That would heavily depend on Ronda," Tate answered when questioned if there would every be another fight with "Rowdy."

"My guess, if she were to ever come back, it would be to the WWE because it's a lot more money and you don't really have to take punches and stuff," Tate said.

Watch the entire Q & A below.

(Video Courtesy of Miesha Tate)

