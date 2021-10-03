Miesha Tate calls Aspen Ladd a ‘cheater’ over UFC Vegas 38 weigh-in oddities

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate didn't hold back when responding to Aspen Ladd's statement following her UFC Vegas 38 failed weight cut.

Ladd, the No. 3 ranked UFC women's bantamweight, failed to make weight for her scheduled UFC Vegas 38 bout against No. 11 ranked Macy Chiasson. She originally stepped on the scales fully clothed. The screen was brought out so she could weigh in with nothing on. She stepped on the scale and then back off of it. Ultimately, she came in a pound over the 136-pound limit for non-title bantamweight bouts.

Ladd has missed weight one time before in her career. She's struggled to make weight a few times. The bout was later cancelled due to health concerns and Ladd released a statement explaining her side of what went wrong.

Tate responded to Ladd's statement and had no sympathy for the 26-year old. Tate accused Ladd of attempting to cheat and making excuses.

It’s one thing to miss weight, it’s another thing to try and cheat the scale and use every excuse in the book to not weigh in properly. Everyone saw you cheat and still came in a lb over. I bet you were every bit of 139. https://t.co/VyOWcfTMCv — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) October 3, 2021

Tate returned to fighting in July after last competing in November 2016, defeating Marion Reneau by TKO. Tate immediately was inserted back into the UFC women's bantamweight rankings at No. 8. Tate was scheduled to face No. 7 ranked Ketlen Vieira on Oct. 16, but the fight was pushed back to Nov. 20 after Tate tested positive for COVID-19.