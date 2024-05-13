Miedema to leave Arsenal at end of the season

Vivianne Miedema (centre) has won the WSL Golden Boot twice [Getty Images]

Striker Vivianne Miedema will leave Arsenal at the end of the season after seven years, the club have announced.

The Netherlands international joined the Gunners from Bayern Munich in 2017 and has scored 125 goals and provided 50 assists in 172 appearances.

BBC Sport understands Arsenal made the decision not to renew Miedema's contract, with Manchester City interested in signing the 27-year-old once she becomes a free agent.

Miedema won the Women's Super League title in 2018-19 and three Women's League Cups during her time in north London.

She is the all-time top-scorer in the WSL and has lifted the Golden Boot - the award for the most goals scored in a single season - twice.

After rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament in December 2022, Miedema spent 10 months on the sidelines, returning in October 2023.

She then underwent minor knee surgery in March which has kept her playing time to just 13 games this campaign.

Arsenal sporting director Edu said Miedema's performances have been of the "highest quality" and she "has created so many wonderful memories".