Miebach thriving in multiple roles for Rockets

Sep. 1—TOLONO — How Eric Miebach became a quarterback doesn't have a dramatic story.

It's low-key. Humble. Modest. Just how Miebach likes it.

"I started as quarterback in fifth grade through JFL because they asked who wanted to be quarterback," Miebach said, "and I was the only one who raised my hand."

He kept with the position in the subsequent years and thought he would operate Unity's prolific offense once he suited up for the Rockets, a program his older brothers Ethan (Class of 2018) and Evan (Class of 2019) played for.

But that's not that happened. And Eric Miebach, now a 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior mainstay for the Rockets, seems more than OK with the versatile role he has this season heading into Friday night's Illini Prairie Conference showdown between Unity (1-0) and St. Joseph-Ogden (1-0) at Hicks Field.

"I want to do whatever I can to help the team the most," Miebach said.

Unselfish, unassuming words any football coach loves to hear. Scott Hamilton, in his 30th season leading the Rockets, knew he had a talented sophomore quarterback in Dane Eisenmenger he might turn to before this season kicked off last Friday night against Prairie Central.

But Miebach had also played the position in the past until he got a chance to start a game as a sophomore at cornerback and then played safety last season as a junior.

"I think he wanted to be our quarterback, and he and I had a couple conversations through the course of the summer," said Hamilton, who started Cale Rawdin last season at quarterback and had two seasons of Blake Kimball as the Rockets' quarterback before Rawdin got the job. "We talked about if Dane progresses, we could move him to running back/slot receiver/defensive back/kick returner. For him, obviously, there's part of him that wanted to be our quarterback, but being such a good team guy, he's really enjoyed the role of slash/slash/slash."

Versatility is Miebach's strong suit for a Class 3A program that hardly starts players on both sides of the ball. And this trait came into the fray during Unity's season-opening 27-12 win against Prairie Central.

With expected junior starting running back Garrett Richardson out with a leg injury, Miebach was thrust into the role of No. 1 running back for the Rockets. He acquitted himself well, rushing 11 times for 68 yards and also catching two passes for 49 yards and a touchdown.

"Coach let me know that Garrett wasn't going to be playing, so it was more an offensive-oriented mindset instead of defense," said Miebach, who got in on a couple defensive plays at nickelback. "That was a change for me, and I did most reps with the offense leading up to the game."

Miebach said it was an adjustment to playing running back since he's more used to receiver or quarterback on offense, but one he enjoyed.

"There's a lot more reading the holes when you're the running back, but I like running back because you know you're getting the ball when they call the play," Miebach said. "Sometimes, it can go to any receiver on a certain play call. You get into a little more of a hard-headed mindset when you're at running back."

What role Miebach will have against the Spartans on Friday night will play out at Hicks Field.

Richardson — who rushed for 239 yards and five touchdowns in his first start as a sophomore during last season's 50-7 win at SJ-O — could suit up for Unity on Friday night. If he does, Miebach will gladly contribute either as a slot receiver on offense or as a starting safety on defense.

He has no hard feelings, either, about the 6-4, 175-pound Eisenmenger winning the quarterback job. Especially after how Eisenmenger played against Prairie Central.

"If Dane was going to come in and do well, I was perfectly fine with that," Miebach said. "It wasn't like I was upset that I wasn't the quarterback. If I had to be the quarterback because that's what we would need, I would have done that."

It's an outlook Miebach's teammates and coaches appreciate.

"He's pretty valuable, offensively and defensively," Unity senior middle linebacker Brock Suding said.

A three-sport athlete with the Rockets who also plays basketball and is a sprinter on the track and field team, Miebach wants to make sure he leaves his mark on a Unity football program that has reached the 3A state semifinals and the 3A state championship game each of the last two seasons.

He'll have a prominent say in how this season ends up for the Rockets. With a variety of roles, too. He even attempted a pass last week against Prairie Central, just barely overthrowing wide receiver Jay Saunders for what would have likely been a touchdown.

"He was an inch away from having a throwing touchdown and a receiving touchdown," Hamilton said. "Hopefully, we can get Garrett back here soon, and we can get Eric to play a little more defense, as well, because his role will continue to increase."