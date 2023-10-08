Midwestern State unable to overtake UTPB

Each ball spot for 130 plays was placed on a hash Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

At least until Midwestern State's final offensive play of the game.

UT Permian Basin defensive lineman Malik Allen stopped Jalen March a half-yard short on a fourth-and-1 carry from the UTPB 30-yard line allowing the Falcons to escape with a 21-13 win in Lone Star Conference play.

UT Permian Basin utilized big plays to score on its opening two possessions, but wouldn't score again until the fourth quarter. Still, UTPB did enough to claim its first win at Memorial Stadium while improving to 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in Lone Star Conference play.

UTPB quarterback Kenny Hrncir hit Ben Patterson for a 40-yard gain to highlight a 13-play, 80-yard drive culminated by a Kory Harris 2-yard TD run as the Falcons drew first blood at the 7:08 mark of the first quarter.

UT Permian Basin needed just three plays to score on a 49-yard run by Nemier Herod on its next possession to push its lead to 14-3.

But MSU stepped up the defensive effort and forced three turnovers – all on fumbles.

The Mustangs, however, failed to score any points on the turnovers with Ritse Vaes misfiring on field goal attempts from 40, 53, and 40 yards. The senior from Wichita Falls was successful on tries from 25 yards in the first quarter and 40 yards in the fourth.

Midwestern State clawed its way back into the game in the third quarter when James Cooper, Jr. rushed 18 yards on a quarterback keeper for a touchdown with 6:58 to go in the third quarter.

The Mustangs tacked on Vaes' second field goal of the game on their next possession to pull to within 14-13.

But UT Permian Basin responded with an 11-play, 72-yard drive, pushing the lead to 21-13 on Herod's second rushing TD -- from four yards out -- with 9:09 to play.

Midwestern State was unable to cash in on its next drive which was extended by a personal foul on a punt and a roughing the passer call on a third-and 21 as UTPB's Malik Davis stopped Devin Cross and March for no gain on successive plays. That allowed the Falcons to ice the game.

Cross polished off his second 100-yard rushing performance of the campaign, finishing with 131 yards on 19 carries including a long run of 65 yards on MSU's opening drive.

March added 83 yards on 16 totes as the Mustangs racked up 249 yards on the ground.

Hrncir paced UTPB's attack, connecting on 14-of-27 passes for 232 yards, while Patterson caught four passes for 100 yards.

Senior Maurice Perkins led MSU's defensive effort with 12 tackles, while fellow senior Michael Nash, a WFHS grad, pitched in six tackles including two stops for loss with a quarterback sack.

