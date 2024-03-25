Midwest Sweet 16 predictions: March Madness, NCAA picks are in for Little Caesars Arena

With top-seeded Purdue’s 106-87 victory over eighth-seeded Utah State on Sunday afternoon, the final four squads in the Midwest region are set and coming to Little Caesars Arena for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight this weekend. Here are the matchups:

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Matchup: 1-seed Purdue (31-4) vs. 5-seed Gonzaga (27-7), Midwest region Sweet 16.

Fast facts: 7:39 p.m. Friday; Little Caesars Arena, Detroit.

TV: TNT, truTV.

At stake: A win for the Boilermakers would send them to their first Elite Eight appearance since 2019; Purdue hasn’t advanced to the Final Four since 1980. A win by the Bulldogs would mean a return to the Elite Eight, where they lost to UConn last year; they’ve made the Final Four twice, losing to Baylor in the 2021 title game and to North Carolina in the 2017 title game.

Purdue center Zach Edey boxes out Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in West Lafayette, Indiana.

About Purdue

Location: West Lafayette, Indiana.

Coach: Matt Painter (444-202 in 19 seasons at Purdue; 469-207 overall).

School tournament record: 46-34 in 35 tournaments.

Past 10 games: 7-3.

Scoring leaders: Zach Edey, 24.6 points per game; Braden Smith, 12.5; Lance Jones, 12.1.

Rebounding leaders: Edey, 12 rebounds per game; Smith, 5.8; Trey Kaufman-Renn, 4.1.

Assist leaders: Smith, 7.4 assists per game; Edey, 2.1; Jones, 2.

3-point leaders: Mason Gillis, 47.3%; Camden Heide, 45.7%; Fletcher Loyer, 44.8%.

The buzz: Perhaps no squad has more to prove this year than the Boilermakers, who infamously are coming off a stunning first-round loss to 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson in last year’s NCAAs. It all runs through Zach Edey at center; the 7-foot-4 Canadian — in shoes, not skates — is a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year, the reigning Wooden Award winner and a former hockey player growing up. (Maybe the Wings will let him on to their training ice this weekend?) He followed up a 30-point NCAA opener vs. Grambling State with 23 points and 14 rebounds in 27 minutes Sunday against Utah State. But the secret to stoping the Boilermakers may be keeping Braden Smith in check; the 6-0 guard shot 38.1% in Purdue’s four losses and 45.8% in the 31 victories. Don’t sleep on Fletcher Loyer, the brother of former Clarkston star Foster and son of former Pistons interim coach John; Loyer the Youngest saved his biggest games for the biggest foes, putting up 27 points apiece in the Boilermakers’ victories over Tennessee and Arizona.

Mar 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (13) shoots against Kansas Jayhawks forward K.J. Adams Jr. (24) during the first half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

About Gonzaga

Location: Spokane, Washington.

Coach: Mark Few (716-142 in 25 seasons at Gonzaga).

School tournament record: 46-25 in 26 tournaments.

Past 10 games: 9-1.

Scoring leaders: Graham Ike, 16.4 points per game; Anton Watson, 14.5; Nolan Hickman, 13.9.

Rebounding leaders: Ike, 7.3 rebounds per game; Watson, 7.2; Ben Gregg, 5.7.

Assist leaders: Ryan Nembhard, 6.9 assists per game; Hickman, 2.7; Watson, 2.6.

3-point leaders: Hickman, 41.8%; Watson, 40.8%; Gregg, 38.5%.

The buzz: Few teams left in the tournament can score like the Bulldogs, whose 85 points per game ranked seventh this season. (Among Sweet 16 teams, only No 1 Alabama, at 91.3 points, and No. 3 Arizona, at 87.6, were more potent.) But defense, we’re often told, wins championships, and that might be Gonzaga’s glaring weakness; GU ranked 40th in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted defensive ranking, and 12th out of the teams playing in the second weekend. But let’s focus on what they do well: Score. That’s led by Graham Ike, who transferred across the Inland Northwest — that’s Washingtonian for “flyover region” — from Wyoming after missing all of last season with a right foot injury. The Colorado native averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds a game in leading the Cowboys to the 2022 NCAA tourney, then put up 16.4 and 7.3 this season while making the All-WCC first team. He’s not the only transfer excelling in his first season with the Zags; guard Ryan Nembhard jumped from Creighton after two seasons — just missing playing with brother Andrew, who’s now in the NBA — and averaged nearly seven assists a game. He had six assists and 11 points against the Boilermakers in their November game but hit just five of 17 shots from the field; Nembhard has attempted that many shots just once since — 19 in a January loss to Saint Mary’s (Calif.).

Prediction

The Bulldogs looked unbeatable in demolishing Kansas in the second half Saturday, holding Hunter Dickinson & Co. to just 48 points. But, to put it politely, Dickinson is no Edey. “The Big Maple” scored 15 of his 25 points in the second half when Purdue took apart Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational in November, and it’s tough to imagine a motivated Boilermakers squad not repeating that performance. The pick: Purdue 78, Gonzaga 70.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Creighton Bluejays

Matchup: 2-seed Tennessee (26-8) vs. 3-seed Creighton (25-9), Midwest region Sweet 16.

Fast facts: 10:09 p.m. Friday; Little Caesars Arena, Detroit.

TV: TNT, truTV.

At stake: Not only have the Volunteers never made a Final Four, they’ve made the Elite Eight just once, in 2010 when they lost to Michigan State by a single point. This will be their fourth Sweet 16 appearance since then, with losses in 2014 (to Michigan), 2019 (to Purdue) and 2023 (to Florida Atlantic). The Bluejays are looking for a return to the Elite Eight after falling to San Diego State last year; Creighton has seven Sweet 16 appearances, but just three in the past 50 seasons.

Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) defends against Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht (3) during first-half action at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.

About Tennessee

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee.

Coach: Rick Barnes (201-100 in nine seasons at Tennessee; 805-414 overall).

School tournament record: 27-26 in 26 tournaments.

Past 10 games: 8-2.

Scoring leaders: Dalton Knecht, 21.1 points per game; Jonas Aidoo, 12; Zakai Zeigler, 11.7.

Rebounding leaders: Aidoo, 7.6 rebounds per game; Josiah-Jordan James, 6.5; Knecht, 4.9.

Assist leaders: Zeigler, 6 assists per game; Santiago Vescovi, 2.5; James, 1.9.

3-point leaders: Knecht, 39.1%; Jahmai Mashack, 38.9%, Zeigler, 34.9%.

The buzz: The Vols bring one of the tourney’s best defenses, ranking third in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency rankings; that included holding poor St. Peter’s to 49 points on 29.1% shooting on Thursday and Texas to 58 points on 36.4% on Saturday. Add in that they have one of the tourney’s best one-on-one scorers in Dalton Knecht. The Colorado native is, yep, a transfer, showing that his scoring touch — he averaged 20.1 points a game last season for Northern Colorado — could carry over from the Big Sky Conference to the SEC. Sure, sometimes Knecht (and the rest of the Vols’ offense) goes cold —he made just five of 18 shots, and one of eight 3-point tries, in the win over Texas, while his teammates made just two of 17 3s — but Tennessee’s defense rarely wavers, with the Vols holding 20 of their 34 opponents under 70 points. That effort is led by guard Zakai Zeigler, who averaged 1.8 steals a game en route to his third berth on the SEC’s All-Defense team and a nod as the SEC Defensive Player of the Year this season. Zeigler is just 5-for-18 in the NCAA tournament, but he had three steals in the Vols’ win over Texas.

First round: Creighton's Baylor Scheierman reacts as he goes out of bounds against Akron. Creighton won the game, 77-60.

About Creighton

Location: Omaha, Nebraska.

Coach: Greg McDermott (325-159 in 14 seasons at Creighton; 474-290 overall).

School tournament record: 20-25 in 25 tournaments.

Past 10 games: 8-2.

Scoring leaders: Baylor Scheierman, 18.3 points per game; Trey Alexander, 17.7; Ryan Kalkbrenner, 17.4.

Rebounding leaders: Scheierman, 9.1 rebounds per game; Kalkbrenner, 7.6; Alexander, 5.7.

Assist leaders: Aleander, 4.7 assists per game; Steven Ashworth, 4.2; Scheierman, 4.

3-point leaders: Mason Miller, 44.9%; Francisco Farabello, 43.3%; Isaac Traudt, 42.1%.

The buzz: Hey, look, some coaches can win after their superstar sons depart for the NBA! In the 10 seasons since Doug McDermott lifted the Bluejays into national prominence and, eventually, the Big East, Creighton has kept its momentum with six NCAA appearances in eight years. Like the other teams coming to LCA, the Bluejays have picked up reinforcements from the transfer portal — the most notable case for Creighton is Baylor Scheierman, who was a Summit League star at South Dakota State —you may remember him from his 18-point, 10-rebound performance against Providence in the 2022 tourney — before heading to Omaha last season. This season, Scheierman has 16 double-doubles, tied for 18th nationally, and barely missed out on a 17th — with 18 points and nine rebounds — in the Bluejays’ double-overtime victory over Oregon on Saturday night. More recently, the Bluejays have benefitted from transfer Steven Ashworth, who was an 2022-23 All-Mountain West first-teamer who averaged 16.2 points a game while shooting 43.4% beyond the arc at Utah State before heading east on I-80 to join Creighton. McDermott’s crew will look to slow the pace; just five Sweet 16 squads averaged less than their 66.8 possessions per 40 minutes, according to KenPom.com.

Prediction

The Vols actually play at one of the higher tempos, but their defense should translate well to stopping a Bluejays squad with a strong inside-outside game. Even if 7-footer Ryan Kalkbrenner dominates the paint for Creighton, Knecht should still have the outside touch to get Tennessee to its second-ever Elite Eight berth. The pick: Tennessee 70, Creighton 66.

