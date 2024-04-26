Midwest Spotlight: FutureCast predictions for top 2025 prospects

Commitment season is right around the corner and there are some big names still to come off the board. Take a look at these four new FutureCast predictions from the Midwest region.

*****

You know it’s a good year for talent in Indiana when four-star Mason Alexander is ranked the fifth-best player in the state. The smooth defensive back has a long list of programs after him with more than 20 scholarship offers. In-state Purdue is making a strong push to keep a lot of the top talent home but I think this one will slip away.

I have Wisconsin winning the signature for the Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern standout. Alexander has been to Madison a handful of times already. It’s been a priority for him to maintain the relationship with the Badgers. The feeling is mutual and Wisconsin has him high on its board according to sources.

Prediction: Wisconsin

Birm/Dotting the 'Eyes

The four-star offensive tackle from Beverly Hills (Mich.) Groves has had a strong Big Ten flavor to his recruitment all along. It has always felt like he was destined to play in that league. After releasing his final four that includes Ohio State, Michigan State, Michigan and Wisconsin we are close to that becoming reality.

He’ll be announcing his commitment on May 3 so we won’t have to wait much longer to find out the pick. This one is close but I’ve got Michigan winning out. He’s been to Ann Arbor a handful of times just this year and has a strong relationship with coach Sherrone Moore. It’s always good to keep a top prospect away from conference competition and the Wolverines will get it done.

Prediction: Michigan

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods four-star outside linebacker prospect is one of the more sought-after players in the region. He’s got a heavyweight top four that includes Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama and USC.

Hill has been a priority target for the Buckeyes since James Laurinaitis was named a full-time assistant coach. The combination of strong and consistent attention from the Buckeyes plus staying home might be too good for Hill to pass up.

Prediction: Ohio State

The four-star offensive tackle prospect recently released a top eight of Alabama, Kansas, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, Wisconsin and Missouri. The recruitment has been wide open since he backed off his pledge to the Tigers. Coach Eli Drinkwitz’s program has a lot of momentum on the trail so I wouldn’t rule out him committing to the Tigers again.

Marks will take some official visits including Missouri and Kansas. However, it’s Alabama that wins out in the long run here. After a recent unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa, Marks raved about the program, coach Kalen DeBoer and how the team would keep winning after Nick Saban’s retirement.

Prediction: Alabama