Midwest Spotlight: Five programs off to strong starts for 2026

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The 2026 Rivals250 was unveiled last month and programs around the country are beginning to sort out their priorities for the next recruiting cycle. Here are five programs from the Midwest Region that are off to good starts with the 2026 class.

THIS SERIES: Five East Coast programs off to strong starts for 2026 | Mid-South | Southeast

MORE SMITH: FutureCast for a trio of Midwest stars | Ohio making the right call regarding 7-on-7s | Buckeyes surging for RB Dierre Hill

*****

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****

MICHIGAN

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

One of the more interesting questions in the Big Ten over the next couple of seasons will be how Sherrone Moore adjusts to being the head coach in Ann Arbor. There have already been various things he’s navigated well this offseason. But we’ll learn more when the team hits the field this fall.

On the recruiting trail, Michigan doesn’t have a 2026 commitment yet but it's obviously early. I’m curious how (if at all) Moore reshapes the type of prospects the program goes after. The emphasis on the lines of scrimmage will continue under him. Expect the Wolverines to be in the mix for 2026 offensive tackles Khalif Canty and Gregory Patrick. They are also fighting for five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, plus four-stars Maxwell Riley and Sam Greer.

Business will pick up in a big way over the next few months for Michigan recruiting.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN FANS AT MAIZEANDBLUEREVIEW.COM

*****

MINNESOTA

When you think about Minnesota football there are two things that should immediately come to mind: PJ Fleck and offensive line play. Fleck’s fingerprints are all over this program. Love him or hate him, he has a clear identity for how his teams should operate.

Run the ball and stop the run.

It’s no surprise that Fleck’s crew has its first commitment of the 2026 recruiting class from an offensive lineman. Cold Spring (Minn.) Rocori three-star offensive lineman Andrew Trout is the only prospect in the class right now. However, he’s an important building block to effectively run the ball and control the clock like Fleck wants to do.

It’s also key for the Gophers to continue landing top in-state talent. Minnesota doesn’t produce a lot of top-end FBS talent. When it does, keeping them away from the other programs in the Big Ten is huge. The team has done well over the last few cycles keeping talent home. Six of the top 10 prospects stayed home in the 2023 class. Five of the top 10 prospects in the state stayed home in the 2024 cycle. We’ll see what happens in the 2025 cycle but 2026 is off to a good start.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MINNESOTA FANS AT THEGOPHERREPORT.COM

*****

NOTRE DAME

© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Right now, the program has just one commitment in the class. That’s from three-star wide receiver Dylan Faison. That’s an early evaluation win for the Irish who didn’t offer Faison too long ago.

"Honestly the main reason why I committed today was the feeling of support that the Irish community gave me and my family, and I truly believe that Notre Dame is the best option for life after sports," Faison told InsideNDSports.com.

Notre Dame will be a fascinating program to track for the 2026 recruiting cycle. If the 2025 cycle is any indicator the Irish will make a strong push to get commitments early. The program has 19 verbal pledges for 2025 so it is almost done with the class. Will that trend continue for the Irish in 2026?

That might become a winning formula for coach Marcus Freeman and his staff. They trust their evaluations but will still need to infuse dynamic playmakers into the program to take the next step.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NOTRE DAME FANS AT INSIDENDSPORTS.COM

*****

OHIO STATE

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The Buckeyes are going to be near the top of the recruiting rankings every season. Coach Ryan Day’s ability to stack elite talent year after year is not matched by any other program in the Midwest. And OSU is certainly known for bringing in the best wide receivers every season.

The 2026 cycle is no different.

The No. 1 wide receiver for the 2026 class is five-star Chris Henry Jr. The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei superstar, who committed to the Buckeyes last July, will likely keep his grip on the top spot all the way through the 2026 cycle. Ohio State will surely put other blue-chip pieces around Henry, but he’s a tremendous building block to start off the class.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT DOTTINGTHEEYES.COM

*****

PENN STATE

Penn State made a splash last August when it added a commitment from running back Messiah Mickens. The Nittany Lions are known for their running back history, so it’s no surprise that a ball carrier is the first prospect in their 2026 class.

Several programs have tried (and will continue to try) to flip the in-state native from his commitment. Those efforts have been refused so far. Mickens was back on campus a couple weeks ago where he happened to meet Saquon Barkley and enjoyed the trip.

“Spending the day with him and Penn State football opened my eyes just to keep working hard because I can be one of the greatest to play at Penn State,” Mickens said.

James Franklin and his staff have pushed hard to nail early evaluations and build relationships with prospects. Prospects around the Midwest have responded well to new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH PENN STATE FANS AT HAPPYVALLEYINSIDER.COM