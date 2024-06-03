Midwest Rumor Mill: Prospects return from big visits

Birm/Dotting the 'Eyes

The monumental month of June is upon us. Now that the news is flooding out from this massive first weekend of visits, let’s check in on some of the top prospects around the Midwest. Here’s the latest in national recruiting analyst Greg Smith’s Recruiting Rumor Mill.

*****

*****

Burrus had a terrific time on his official visit to Illinois over the weekend. The three-star prospect said he got that “at home vibe” with the Illini and they treated his entire family very well. Up next is Louisville on June 7, Michigan State on June 14 and Indiana on June 21.

*****

Fitzgibbon was part of Michigan State’s big recruiting weekend and the trip could not have gone much better. The three-star defender was impressed with the alignment that he felt through the program. Fitzgibbon will take other trips this month but it feels like it will be tough to beat out the Spartans here.

*****

Hill, who was a top performer at the Rivals Camp Series in Indianapolis, visited Louisville last weekend. The Cardinals will be a strong contender for Hill because of coach Jeff Brohm’s history of great offenses. Hill also visited Notre Dame for its Irish Invasion camp this past weekend.

*****

Jackson made the tough call to trim his list down to Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. He already visited the Bulldogs in May and last weekend he checked out the Buckeyes.

“Georgia was great and Ohio State was great,” Jackson said. It’s going to be a very tough decision. I can’t wait for my Bama visit.”

Ohio State seems to have the momentum coming out of that visit but this will be a tough one to win for any program.

*****

Janda grew up watching Michigan, so the three-star prospect found it somewhat surreal to be on campus last weekend as a priority recruiting target. Janda will be back in Ann Arbor for the program's camp on June 10 because he wants the chance to work with the staff more.

*****

Oladipupo was at Indiana last weekend and found a lot to like during his time in Bloomington. The three-star defensive lineman was especially impressed by the program's hospitality and the coaching staff's winning mentality.

Oladipupo still has scheduled official visits with Oklahoma State, Boston College and Duke. He could be in line for a June or July commitment announcement.

*****

Sutter, one of the most sought-after tight ends in the entire 2026 class, made his first trip to Tennessee. The four-star prospect received plenty of attention from the Volunteers' coaching staff, and also enjoyed some one-on-one time with Josh Heupel.

Tennessee is certainly a program to watch for Sutter. He will visit Ohio State next.

*****

Terry picked up an offer from Nebraska after decommitting from Notre Dame over the weekend. During his pledge to the Irish, Terry maintained contact with Missouri, Kentucky, Clemson, West Virginia and USC. He’ll look to visit those programs soon.