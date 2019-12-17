Midweek Notes

1. Florida State recruiting may not be a disaster.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

An already questionable Florida State recruiting class had the chance to go sour once Willie Taggart was fired. Not that Taggart didn’t deserve to be fired or was going to turn this class around, but recruiting classes can often fall apart after coaching changes, regardless of the caliber of coach being lost or the reason for their departure. Players often commit to coaches, not schools.

While Florida State have lost a few recruits since Taggart’s firing in October, a handful of recruits have already pledged to stick around since the announcement of new head coach Mike Norvell.

Cornerback Demorie Tate and linebacker Jayion McCluster, for example, each confirmed they will be signing on Wednesday as the early signing period opens up. Both committed well before Taggart’s firing, with Tate committing as far back as the summer of 2018.

Wide receiver Malachi Wideman also made it clear that he plans to sign ASAP. Wideman added that part of the reason he decided to stay and sign with Florida State is that Norvell chose to stick with wide receivers coach Ron Dugans. Norvell could have completely cleaned house, but he kept a handful of coaches from the previous staff, including Dugans and Odell Haggins. Surely Wideman isn’t alone in feeling comfort that the position or assistant coach who recruited him will be staying on board through all the changes.

Story continues

It’s not just holding onto certain coaches that is convincing recruits to stay either. Defensive line recruit Emanuel Rogers said flatly that Norvell “wants to win way more” than Taggart did. Of course, it’s hard to quantify that or put too much stock into that given how little contact Rogers probably has with Norvell at this point, but it’s still a nice endorsement nonetheless. Maybe Norvell’s infectious winning attitude can not only help keep recruits on board, but reel in a few other recruits that may be teetering between Florida State and other offers.

2. Jeff Scott is cleaning house from Charlie Strong Era at USF.

It didn’t take new USF HC Jeff Scott very long to decide he wanted to completely revamp the coaching staff. Earlier this week, Scott made it clear that none of the assistant coaches from former HC Charlie Strong’s regime would be staying for the 2020 season.

There isn’t a good way to tell why Scott wants it this way. Perhaps Scott believes in completely starting from scratch to go through a proper rebuild, or maybe he genuinely didn’t believe any of the coaches fit his vision for the program. It’s also entirely possible that Scott, being a rookie head coach, wanted a staff full of “his” guys to help create a comfortable environment for himself.

Scott has never been a head coach before and served as an assistant or coordinator at Clemson for more than a decade. This is the first time in a while that Scott has switched schools, never mind taking over as a head coach for the first time ever. Given the unfamiliarity of the situation, it would be tough to blame Scott for wanting as many familiar faces or hand-picked coaches on the staff as he can get.

That being said, Scott doesn’t seem to have a public plan for his staff yet. Scott did mention in his introductory press conference that he’s had some “interesting conversations,” but that he chose not to make any moves until he spoke with Strong’s remaining staff members first. Expect Scott to act on those conversations, whatever they were, once he is done helping coach Clemson through the College Football Playoff.

3. Graham Harrell gets extension as USC's offensive coordinator.

It turns out prolonging the Clay Helton era may have some benefit. Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell agreed to a three-year, $3.6 million deal to keep him on the Trojans sideline for the immediate future on Monday.

Harrell joined the USC staff last season after now-Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury stopped by for a cup of coffee as the offensive coordinator then bailed. An Air Raid prodigy and former quarterback in the system, like Kingsbury, Harrell installed a new, fast-paced passing offense for the Trojans in 2019. Harrell’s offense stressed the underneath area and sideline as an extension of the run game, forcing defenses to come up to be able to expose them over the top with vertical shots. Despite multiple quarterback injuries and having to start true freshman Kedon Slovis for most of the year, Harrell turned out the ninth-best offense in the country, per ESPN’s SP+ metric.

Keeping Harrell around while they seem to have a blooming star in Slovis at quarterback is a dream for the Trojans. Slovis completed more than 70% of his passes and notched a 167.61 passer rating last season, which both ranked first among qualifying freshman quarterbacks in the Power Five. While USC will be losing a fair amount of receiving talent this offseason, giving Slovis another year in the system — assuming he wins the starting job this summer — bodes well for the Trojans, especially considering a handful of top Pac-12 schools will be losing their star quarterbacks after this season.

USC still have to sort out their defense and overcome Helton being a middling head coach, but if nothing else, they should be able to count on their offense for the next couple of seasons. Solidifying a foundation on one side of the ball is a start.

4. Pair of Alabama players to follow recent trend of skipping bowl game.

In a rare turn of events, Alabama will not be in the playoffs and do not have a shot at the National Championship. This is the first time in a long time that Alabama draft prospects will have the opportunity to skip the bowl game to prepare for the draft. No player wants to miss out on a potential national title, but with that not even on the table, some of Alabama’s top players can finally walk away from the postseason circuit if they would like to.

A pair of Crimson Tide defenders have already decided they will take advantage of this opportunity. Outside linebacker Terrell Lewis and cornerback Trevon Diggs did not practice on Monday and will be skipping Alabama’s bowl game against Michigan.

Whether injury or being buried on the depth chart, Lewis didn’t get a whole lot of opportunity until this season. Lewis took advantage of a relatively healthy 2019, though, and racked up six sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss while flashing all the requisite athletic tools and technical traits to be a starting-caliber edge defender in the NFL. Though Lewis has not declared, as far as anyone can tell, skipping the bowl game is about as clear a signal as he can give without outright saying he will be entering the draft.

Diggs, on the other hand, may have had something to gain in the bowl game, but it’s not worth the risk. Diggs did not have the best showing through the last month or so of the season. Even in a bowl game versus a middling Michigan offense, Diggs could have used a strong final performance to go out on. Diggs is a senior, too, so there is no chance to come back next year and get it right. However, the chance that Diggs does anything significant enough to “save” his stock isn’t worth the risk of an injury that would tank his stock even further or potentially prevent him from participating in the pre-draft circuit.

Alabama don't play for another two weeks, so stay tuned for more potential prospects to choose to skip on the bowl game.