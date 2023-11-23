Midweek Blitz, Week 15: Should state football championship games be played in state's big stadiums?

Nov. 22—Journal staffer James Yodice and soccer/football play-by-play broadcaster Adam Diehl preview this year's 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A prep football championship games and discuss whether it makes sense to centralize the location of football title games in future years. Also, Yodice and Diehl talk about New Mexico United's new proposed stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Watch

Hear

Read

Share your feedback with James at jyodice@abqjournal.com or reach James on X at @JamesDYodice. Here's some of his recent reporting:

Gianna Rahmer wins again, this time at Nike Southwest Regionals in PhoenixLos Lunas' Jalin Holland is New Mexico's best boys basketball playerLas Cruces outlasts Cibola to win Class 5A volleyball championship

Podcast archive

You can listen to past Midweek Blitz shows as well as current and past Talking Grammer podcasts, which are both part of the Albuquerque Journal Podcast Network on the Albuquerque Journal Podcast Network.