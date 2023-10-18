Midterm grades for UI offense

Oct. 18—The No. 10 Idaho football team will have the week off to regroup and get healthy following its 23-21 loss to Montana on Saturday.

The Vandals enter the bye week tied with the Grizzlies for second place in the Big Sky Conference at 5-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play. Despite the loss, the Vandals' positioning in terms of the postseason isn't too shabby in the grand scheme of things.

On the field, Idaho has the third-highest scoring offense in the Big Sky, averaging 33.6 points per game, while also having the conference's leading rusher in sophomore Anthony Woods.

The Vandals' offense came into the season with high expectations. Have they delivered one game past the halfway point?

The midterms are in, starting with the offense:

Quarterback: A

Sophomore quarterback Gevani McCoy has taken the next step.

The Vandals' gunslinger holds complete ownership of Luke Schleusner's offense and hasn't let any moment get too big — take his 23-yard touchdown pass to fifth-year receiver Hayden Hatten against Montana to bring the Vandals to within 23-21 with 1:53 left in regulation, for example.

McCoy scrambled to the right, as he often does, to buy himself some extra time. He made the first Montana defender miss and before you could blink, he set his feet and delivered a bullet to Hatten all alone in the back of the end zone.

It takes a special type of player to stay calm and deliver a pass like that in front of a sold-out crowd — in short, he's clutch.

This is why watching film as opposed to just looking at the stats is important because his numbers last year at this point were better.

The Baldwin Hills, Calif., native is 117-of-183 passing (63.9%) for 1,642 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's also thrown six interceptions. The biggest difference from last year has been his completion percentage (71.1%), touchdowns (16) and interceptions (3).

Much of that can be boiled down to McCoy being under duress. But even with his numbers being down, his maturity is on the up and up. And that's a big sign for things to come in a quarterback.

Offensive line: C-

The Vandal O-line has allowed 17 sacks, the second most in the Big Sky.

Idaho's unit also gave up six sacks against Montana, the most they've allowed this season.

The O-line was dealing with some injuries before and during the game, however, losing Elijah Sanchez and Tigana Cisse. But even with the group at full health, they've left a lot to be desired in pass protection.

The group has only had one clean sheet this season, coming during a 44-36 win over Eastern Washington on Sept. 30.

In the run game, the big boys have excelled, especially tackles Ayden Knapik and Charlie Vliem. The pair of mammoths have been able to seal the edge for Woods, while the interior guys, such as Sanchez and Nate Azzopardi, have been certified body movers.

At the end of the day, the O-line hasn't underperformed or overperformed. There weren't many expectations for this young, inexperienced group heading into the season. But if Idaho is to make a run late in the postseason, this group will need to be a catalyst for that movement.

Running backs: A+

Sophomore running back Woods has taken the biggest year-to-year jump out of any Vandal.

The Palmdale, Calif., native leads the Big Sky with 703 yards rushing on 111 carries (6.3 per carry) and 11 touchdowns. He averages 100 yards per game and is a legitimate game-wrecker.

His best performance this season came against Eastern Washington when he tallied over 200 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

The thunder to his lightning, Nick Romano, also had a well-balanced night against the Eagles, tallying 129 yards on 18 carries.

Romano has been a reliable complement to Woods, as he has 323 yards on 56 carries (5.8 yards per carry).

Receivers and tight ends: A

It may seem like the Vandals are spreading the ball around a bit more this season. But it's still senior Jermaine Jackson and Hatten who are leading the pack.

The all-conference players have a combined 935 yards receiving, which account for more than half of Idaho's receiving yards. But the Vandals have been able to get solid production of other outside threats when healthy, especially at tight end.

Tight end TJ Ivy Jr. has made some splash plays when he's been on the field, having nine receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Alex Moore has also had a quiet bounce-back season, scoring two touchdowns.

At receiver, junior Terez Traynor has 15 receptions for 282 yards and he's been a real threat for yards after the catch.

Overall offense: B+

Idaho's skill position players are good enough to contend with just about anyone in the FCS. The offensive line will need to find consistency in almost every facet, including fundamentals, health and communication, in order for the Vandals to make a late-season run.

Idaho will also need to eliminate mental mistakes, such as turnovers. The Vandals currently have a minus-5 turnover margin.

