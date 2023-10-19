Midterm grades for UI defense

Oct. 19—ANALYSIS

The defense for No. 10 Idaho has seen some fresh faces rise to the top while its stalwarts continue to lead the way.

Junior safety Tommy McCormack, defensive back Marcus Harris and linebacker Mathias Bertram have been staples for a group that ranks second in the Big Sky in total defense. And while their consistency has been impressive, the rise of Idaho's new faces has been the real story.

Here's how each defensive group has performed for Idaho one game past the midway point of the season:

Defensive line: B+

Everything about Idaho's D-line has improved this season.

Last year, the Vandals' front four came in with lofty expectations but they underperformed. This year's unit had little expectations, but it had a lot of bodies. So far, they've been able to take advantage of that depth.

Idaho has received solid production from their starting unit with redshirt sophomore edge rusher Keyshawn James-Newby leading the team with five sacks.

The Montana Tech transfer has an extremely high motor and has the ability to lay the lumber. He dealt a devastating blow to an unexpecting Clifton McDowell on a third-and-7 against Montana last Saturday.

Opposite him, Tylen Coleman, a Western New Mexico transfer, is second on the team in sacks with two and a half.

In the interior, Jahkari Larmond and Amarii Notice have anchored an Idaho run defense that ranks fourth in the Big Sky, allowing 134.4 yards per game.

As for the depth on the defensive line, it can't get much better. One of the more experienced pieces on the Vandals' D-line, redshirt sophomore Sam Brown, has registered three quarterback hurries and a sack in his limited snaps.

Freshman defensive tackle Dallas Afalava has been one of the biggest standouts on an Idaho defense that is filled with developing pieces.

In his limited action, he's had 13 tackles, four for loss (second on the team), and two sacks.

Linebackers: B

The linebackers are a tricky group to assess for the Vandals. On one hand, all three starters top the team in tackles. But the unit as a whole has missed some key tackles that have led to some big plays.

Graduate student Tre Thomas was expected to be an impact player for the Vandals and, based on stats, he's done an OK job so far. He leads the team in tackles with 40, two and a half for a loss, and has a sack.

The South Dakota transfer made the switch to middle linebacker this season. The tackle numbers reflect the switch and, on the field, it still looks like he's getting used to the move.

Bertram has been a stalwart outside linebacker. He's a versatile piece that can probably play all three linebacker spots. He's one of Idaho's best defenders.

The third linebacker, redshirt freshman Dylan Layne, highlights a trio of freshmen linebackers that could be the face of the position for years to come.

Layne has been picked on several times this season, including against Montana, where he was matched up with receiver Junior Bergen for a 76-yard TD pass. But he's made his share of plays by being at the right place at the right time, having an interception and five pass breakups.

The other young linebackers making a name for themselves are true freshmen Jaxton Eck and Xe'ree Alexander.

Eck has been involved in several big plays this season, including a third-down tackle for a loss in the third quarter against Montana, which sparked the Vandals' comeback.

He also helped clean up a fourth down stop against Eastern Washington in the third quarter with the game tied at 28.

Alexander also has playmaking ability mixed with incredible speed. In his limited action, he has 26 tackles and a forced fumble.

The linebacker position is in good hands.

Secondary: B+

Idaho's secondary continues to be the strength of its defense.

The Vandals are the top pass defense in the Big Sky, allowing 168.4 yards per game through the air.

Harris and McCormack have been veteran staples of an otherwise youthful unit.

True freshman Andrew Marshall has seen extended playing time this year and teams have tried to pick on him. But he's risen to the occasion more often than not, having two pass breakups.

Dwayne McDougle, who has gotten some reps at safety due to an injury to starter Murvin Kenion Jr., has made several plays.

The redshirt freshmen's playing style is similar to McCormack's. He's solid against the pass but he's not afraid to get in the box either. He has 16 tackles, including one for a loss.

The main thing this unit seemingly needs to improve is coming down with the ball in their hands. Idaho has had 38 pass breakups and just five interceptions.

Overall defense: B+

Idaho's defense has seen production from both its young and experienced pieces. But it hasn't been able to change the game.

The Vandals' inability to get turnovers hasn't hurt them week in and week out. But in games like Montana and Cal, the effect of losing the turnover battle reared its head.

The core and fundamentals are there for Idaho. It just might have to take some more chances in order for it to take the next step.

