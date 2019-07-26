In midst of Trent Williams holdout, free agent tackle Donald Penn to visit Redskins

Quinton Mayo
NBC Sports Washington
With a legit concern of depth at the left tackle position, free agent Donald Penn is set to visit with the Redskins.

In midst of Trent Williams holdout, free agent tackle Donald Penn to visit Redskins

With a legit concern of depth at the left tackle position, free agent Donald Penn is set to visit with the Redskins.

With Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams in the midst of a holdout, the Redskins are seeking to fill a major hole -- at least temporarily -- by bringing in free agent Donald Penn for a visit.

Penn, 36, has spent his last five seasons with the Oakland Raiders but only played four games in 2018 due to a groin injury that landed him on IR. 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

A 12-year NFL veteran, Penn has earned three Pro Bowl selections: two with Oakland (2016, 2017) and one with Tampa (2010).

Washington pondering the addition of Penn shows there's a legit concern about the depth at tackle. 

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

In midst of Trent Williams holdout, free agent tackle Donald Penn to visit Redskins originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

What to Read Next