With Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams in the midst of a holdout, the Redskins are seeking to fill a major hole -- at least temporarily -- by bringing in free agent Donald Penn for a visit.

Sources: Free agent LT Donald Penn is heading to Richmond to meet with the #Redskins about a possible signing. They have a big need with Trent Williams' holdout and up-in-the-air status, and the former Raiders starter may fill it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2019

Penn, 36, has spent his last five seasons with the Oakland Raiders but only played four games in 2018 due to a groin injury that landed him on IR.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A 12-year NFL veteran, Penn has earned three Pro Bowl selections: two with Oakland (2016, 2017) and one with Tampa (2010).

Washington pondering the addition of Penn shows there's a legit concern about the depth at tackle.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

In midst of Trent Williams holdout, free agent tackle Donald Penn to visit Redskins originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington