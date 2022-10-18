Midseason Freshman All-America Team 2022
Who are the best and brightest new stars at the 2022 midseason? It’s the CFN Midseason Freshman All-America Team.
They sure do grow up fast, don’t they?
Freshmen, both true and redshirts, are already making massive impacts across the country. The best ones are rising up depth charts and getting more snaps.
The best of the best have earned a spot on our Midseason Freshman All-America Team.
College Football Midseason Freshman All-America Offense
Offensive Freshman of the First Half
QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
Has thrown 24 TD passes, tied with Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud for the most in the country.
RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
Shifty, explosive rookie leads all freshmen with 720 yards and 10 scores on the ground.
RB Jaydn Ott, Cal
Big-play Ott averages 6.5 yards per carry, highlighted by a 274-yard, three-touchdown explosion against Arizona.
WR Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina
Leads all freshmen with 565 receiving yards, while averaging more than 20 yards a catch.
WR Kody Epps, BYU
Cougs’ emerging star has a freshman-best six TD catches to go along with back-to-back 100-yard receiving games.
TE Tanner Koziol, Ball State
Koziol leads all freshmen tight ends with five touchdown receptions.
OL Kelvin Banks, Texas
Five-star gem is developing into a superstar and one of the premier young pass protectors in the game.
OL Austin Barber, Florida
Barber cracked the lineup in Week 2 and hasn’t left since, excelling as a road-grading run blocker.
OL Will Campbell, LSU
Elite recruit has lived up to the hype in Year 1, protecting the pocket like he’s been in the SEC for years.
OL Roger Rosengarten, Washington
After beating out a returning starter this summer, Rosengarten has settled in nicely as Michael Penix’s blindside protector.
OL Trey Zuhn, Texas A&M
Aggies’ most consistent blocker was peaking before suffering an injury in the Oct. 1 Mississippi State game.
College Football Midseason Freshman All-America Defense
Defensive Freshman of the First Half
S Malaki Starks, Georgia
DE Dasan McCullough, Indiana
McCullough has four sacks and already looks like he’ll be one of the Big Ten’s top edge rushers for years to come.
DT Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
A slimmed-down Corleone has been one of Cincy’s biggest surprises, tied for first among all freshmen interior linemen with 24 stops.
DT Deone Walker, Kentucky
Uncommonly agile and quick at 6-6 and 330 pounds, Walker is a key part of the Cats’ line rotation in his first season.
DE Oluwaseyi Omotosho, Wyoming
Late-bloomer has been a disruption machine, leading the nation’s freshmen with 23 total pressures.
LB Jaishawn Barham, Maryland
Local four-star gem is the total package in the middle, with 35 tackles, three sacks and a great future.
LB Abdul Carter, Penn State
Freakishly strong and freakishly fast, Carter has the tools to be the next great one at Linebacker U.
LB Gabe Jacas, Illinois
Three-star recruit is performing like a blue-chipper off the edge, with four sacks and a slew of QB hurries.
CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
A top safety recruit in 2021, Arnold gets better every week as a starting corner for Bama.
S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Emmanwori has gone from overlooked recruit to back end thumper with 37 tackles, including 31 solos.
S Malaki Starks, Georgia
Starks is playing like an All-SEC upperclassman and has laid the foundation to become the next elite safety in Athens.
CB Davison Igbinosun, Ole Miss
First-year Rebel has the length, range and want-to to become one of the SEC’s top cover corners before too long.
College Football Midseason Freshman All-America Special Teams
PK Carter Brown, Arizona State
Rookie from the state of Texas has made 9-of-10 field goal attempts, with a long of 53 yards.
P James Ferguson-Reynolds, Boise State
Latest in a long line of Aussie Rules Football imports, Ferguson-Reynolds is averaging 43.2 yards a punt.