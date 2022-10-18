Midseason Freshman All-America Team 2022

Who are the best and brightest new stars at the 2022 midseason? It’s the CFN Midseason Freshman All-America Team.

They sure do grow up fast, don’t they?

Freshmen, both true and redshirts, are already making massive impacts across the country. The best ones are rising up depth charts and getting more snaps.

The best of the best have earned a spot on our Midseason Freshman All-America Team.

College Football Midseason Freshman All-America Offense

Offensive Freshman of the First Half

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

Has thrown 24 TD passes, tied with Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud for the most in the country.

RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

Shifty, explosive rookie leads all freshmen with 720 yards and 10 scores on the ground.

RB Jaydn Ott, Cal

Big-play Ott averages 6.5 yards per carry, highlighted by a 274-yard, three-touchdown explosion against Arizona.

WR Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina

Leads all freshmen with 565 receiving yards, while averaging more than 20 yards a catch.

WR Kody Epps, BYU

Cougs’ emerging star has a freshman-best six TD catches to go along with back-to-back 100-yard receiving games.

TE Tanner Koziol, Ball State

Koziol leads all freshmen tight ends with five touchdown receptions.

OL Kelvin Banks, Texas

Five-star gem is developing into a superstar and one of the premier young pass protectors in the game.

OL Austin Barber, Florida

Barber cracked the lineup in Week 2 and hasn’t left since, excelling as a road-grading run blocker.

OL Will Campbell, LSU

Elite recruit has lived up to the hype in Year 1, protecting the pocket like he’s been in the SEC for years.

OL Roger Rosengarten, Washington

After beating out a returning starter this summer, Rosengarten has settled in nicely as Michael Penix’s blindside protector.

OL Trey Zuhn, Texas A&M

Aggies’ most consistent blocker was peaking before suffering an injury in the Oct. 1 Mississippi State game.

NEXT: Midseason Freshman All-America Defense

College Football Midseason Freshman All-America Defense

Defensive Freshman of the First Half

S Malaki Starks, Georgia

DE Dasan McCullough, Indiana

McCullough has four sacks and already looks like he’ll be one of the Big Ten’s top edge rushers for years to come.

DT Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

A slimmed-down Corleone has been one of Cincy’s biggest surprises, tied for first among all freshmen interior linemen with 24 stops.

DT Deone Walker, Kentucky

Uncommonly agile and quick at 6-6 and 330 pounds, Walker is a key part of the Cats’ line rotation in his first season.

DE Oluwaseyi Omotosho, Wyoming

Late-bloomer has been a disruption machine, leading the nation’s freshmen with 23 total pressures.

LB Jaishawn Barham, Maryland

Local four-star gem is the total package in the middle, with 35 tackles, three sacks and a great future.

LB Abdul Carter, Penn State

Freakishly strong and freakishly fast, Carter has the tools to be the next great one at Linebacker U.

LB Gabe Jacas, Illinois

Three-star recruit is performing like a blue-chipper off the edge, with four sacks and a slew of QB hurries.

CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

A top safety recruit in 2021, Arnold gets better every week as a starting corner for Bama.

S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Emmanwori has gone from overlooked recruit to back end thumper with 37 tackles, including 31 solos.

Starks is playing like an All-SEC upperclassman and has laid the foundation to become the next elite safety in Athens.

CB Davison Igbinosun, Ole Miss

First-year Rebel has the length, range and want-to to become one of the SEC’s top cover corners before too long.

College Football Midseason Freshman All-America Special Teams

PK Carter Brown, Arizona State

Rookie from the state of Texas has made 9-of-10 field goal attempts, with a long of 53 yards.

P James Ferguson-Reynolds, Boise State

Latest in a long line of Aussie Rules Football imports, Ferguson-Reynolds is averaging 43.2 yards a punt.

NEXT: Second Team Midseason Freshman All-America Team

College Football Midseason Freshman All-America Second Team Offense

QB Quinn Ewers, Texas

RB Roman Hemby, Maryland

RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

WR Barion Brown, Kentucky

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

TE Brady Hunt, Ball State

OL Blake Miller, Clemson

OL Febechi Nwaiwu, North Texas

OL Emmanuel Pregnon, Wyoming

OL Jalen Rivers, Miami

OL Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

College Football Midseason Freshman All-America Second Team Defense

DE David Bailey, Stanford

DT Mason Graham, Michigan

DT Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

DE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

LB Devyn Curtis, Middle Tennessee

LB Trey Moore, UTSA

LB Harold Perkins, LSU

CB Jalen McMurray, Temple

A.J. Haulcy, New Mexico

S Jaden Hicks, Washington State

CB Ceyair Wright, USC

College Football Midseason Freshman All-America Second Team Special Teams

PK Dominic Zvada, Arkansas State

P Riley Thompson, Florida Atlantic

– Schedules of all 131 teams

