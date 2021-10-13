Midseason superlatives for Alabama football

Alabama finds itself within an unusual situation under Nick Saban: A loss in the first half of the season. Texas A&M took down the former No. 1 team in the country on Saturday with a last-second field goal.

Florida also gave the Crimson Tide a close game, falling short of a comeback by two points. It’s been a sloppy season so far on the road, especially from a play-calling perspective — another unusual situation Alabama fans are watching unfold.

With a 5-1 record, the path to the College Football Playoff is still there. Win the remaining games on the schedule, win the SEC, and the hopes of Saban’s eighth national championship are alive.

But before looking ahead, Roll Tide Wire has created a superlatives list for the first half of the season. Here are the categories:

Offensive MVP

Defensive MVP

Best coaching hire

Surprise player

Newcomer of the Year

Underwhelming player

Best moment

Worst moment

Second half predictions

Check out each staff member’s selections and explanations.

Offensive MVP

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Spurr: This is a tough one. Bryce Young has obviously been impressive as an inexperienced, first-year starting quarterback in a unique year for the SEC. However, Jameson Williams has been a spark for this team. The junior wide receiver in his first year with Alabama, after transferring from Ohio State in the offseason, seems to be having an absolute blast on this team. A multi-faceted threat that has done nothing but make the Crimson Tide offense stronger.

Griffin McVeigh: Bryce Young. Dude has lived up to the hype so far and has look composed in tough situations on the road early on. I will not knock him for Texas A&M either, that’s on Bill O’Brien.

Stacey Blackwood: It’s Bryce Young. The kid has been as cool as the other side of the pillow all season long. Despite not having an elite offensive line or elite skill players around him, Young is putting together a spectacular season.

Layne Gerbig: I believe this may end up being unanimous. Bryce Young has been electric for the Alabama offense. Young has completed nearly 70% of his passes, proving to be extremely efficient.

Defensive MVP

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Spurr: I don’t see how anyone else could be given this title on this team. Will Anderson might just be the Defensive MVP for all of college football right now.

Griffin McVeigh: Despite not doing much last weekend, Will Anderson has to be the answer. With Christopher Allen out, he has been the glue of Alabama’s front seven.

Stacey Blackwood: Will Anderson. The reason is pretty simple. Without Will Anderson, the Alabama front seven is average.

Layne Gerbig: This one should be relatively easy, as well. Will Anderson Jr has been the star of a defense that can’t seem to find its way midway through the season. Anderson has collected three sacks for the Crimson Tide on the year, but his presence near the line of scrimmage makes QBs and offensive tackles very nervous.

Surprise player

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Spurr: He waited his turn, sat under a handful of now-NFL running backs: Brian Robinson. He’s making the most of the opportunity of being the Crimson Tide’s starting running back by turning heads and raising his draft stock.

Griffin McVeigh: Find me somebody who had Jameson Williams as the leading receiver halfway through the season. The Ohio State transfer has stepped up while John Metchie and Slade Bolden have struggled in front of a young receiving core.

Stacey Blackwood: Despite being injured at the moment, I am going to go with Drew Sanders. Christopher Allen went down in week 1 and Sanders has stepped up in his absence and has played really solid football. Hopefully, he can return sooner rather than later.

Layne Gerbig: I’d be remiss if I didn’t go with Brian Robinson Jr here. I knew he would be good, but I also figured the RB group would be more a back-by-committee. With more utilization in the offense, Robinson could have even better numbers than he does. For now, however, he’s rushed 97 times for 526 yards and has hit the endzone six times rushing, seven total when you include his receiving TD.

Newcomer of the Year

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Spurr: I’m going with Jameson Williams here. However, other names worthy of being mentioned here are Henry To’o To’o and Drew Sanders.

Griffin McVeigh: Jameson Williams, again. No true freshman has really stepped up quite yet.

Stacey Blackwood: It’s Jameson Williams. Williams has been about the only bright spot for the receiving group so far this season.

Layne Gerbig: Henry To’o To’o has had some difficulties adjusting at times, but overall, he will end up being a good addition for the Tide from the transfer portal. To’o To’o leads the team in total tackles with 41. While he could be better in coverage, it’s safe to say that he has the potential to get it together.

Underwhelming player

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Spurr: Hard to pick just one from this unit, so I’m going with the whole thing. The offensive line has been extremely underwhelming. I get it, they had some very big shoes to fill, but it’s not like they weren’t hyped up heading into the season.

Griffin McVeigh: Chris Owens at right tackle. He did a nice job for Landon Dickerson at center last season in the postseason but has been a disaster on the outside.

Stacey Blackwood: DeMarcco Hellams at safety. Hellams has made some plays for the Alabama secondary, but he is constantly caught out of position and missed tackles have been an issue.

Layne Gerbig: John Metchie III was hyped often during the off-season. He was expected to be the next great WR for the Crimson Tide. As for now, he’s good but not great. Dropped passes in key situations contributed to the loss at Texas A&M in Week 6. While I believe he has the talent to be a clear WR1, he needs to hold onto the ball when it comes his way to solidifying his standing as WR1.

Best moment

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

AJ Spurr: Jameson Williams scoring three touchdowns against Southern Miss, two of which were kick returns and the third being on a massive 81-yard catch-and-run. Absolutely electric.

Griffin McVeigh: “Grab your popcorn.”

Stacey Blackwood: Trey Sanders scoring a touchdown against Miami after all he went through to get back on the field.

Layne Gerbig: Midway through the season, the best moment for me would have to be the total team performance in Week 5 against Ole Miss. Not only did the offense produce, but the defense looked like it may have found its groove against a potent offense developed by Lane Kiffin.

Worst moment

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Spurr: Worst moment(s) of the year have to be the offensive play calling in the red zone against Texas A&M.

Griffin McVeigh: The whole red zone sequence late in the game against Texas A&M. Feed Brian Robinson and Tuscaloosa is not in meltdown mode at the moment.

Stacey Blackwood: Alabama’s unwillingness to ride Brian Robinson Jr. in the red zone against Texas A&M.

Layne Gerbig: A last-second field goal by Texas A&M ruined Alabama’s chances at a second consecutive undefeated season. At this point, that is probably the worst moment for all Crimson Tide fans.

Second half predictions

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Spurr: I don’t think Nick Saban will allow another loss in the regular season. Remember the 2019 season when Alabama lost to both LSU and Auburn? Fans were dissappointed with a blowout win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

Griffin McVeigh: Undefeated but count me down as REAL nervous for Jordan-Hare Stadium voodoo with Bo Nix.

Stacey Blackwood: Alabama should handle business the rest of the way. I am with Griffin though, I dread Jordan-Hare.

Layne Gerbig: I don’t expect Alabama to lose another game in the regular season, period. Texas A&M should be the wake-up call that Florida wasn’t. With a fairly favorable schedule remaining, it’s tough to find a team that’s capable of beating the Tide down the stretch, especially after a loss in Week 6, considering how Alabama usually plays in games following a loss.

