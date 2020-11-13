The Masters:

Masters leaderboard: Tiger Woods is on the course in Round 2; can he catch the leaders?

Midseason Saints progress report: Grading offense, defense, special teams

John Sigler
·7 min read

How do the New Orleans Saints grade out after eight games? With eight more still to go, they seem to be getting healthy and playing hot at the perfect time. But it’s worth looking back on their full body of work before rating each phase of the game, so here are our thoughts on the Saints offense, defense, and special teams units at midseason.

Offense: A

https://twitter.com/PFF_Fantasy/status/1326692192015052802 It’s very difficult to spin the extended Michael Thomas absence as anything but a negative, but stay with us: working without the best player on the team taught the Saints new ways to score points and win. Right now, they rank fourth in the NFL in points per drive (2.89), and sixth in drive success rate (.778) per Football Outsiders. A lot of that success is owed to Alvin Kamara. The NFL’s leader in scrimmage yards (1,036) has been prolific as a receiver and as a runner, outpacing everyone else. Only two other players have eclipsed the 1,000 yards mark entering Week 10, and Kamara has seen fewer touches per game (19.5) than both of them (Derrick Henry at 23.6, and Dalvin Cook at 22.9). He’s doing more with fewer opportunities than anyone, and building a strong case to be named Offensive Player of the Year. But outside of Kamara, pass-catchers like Emmanuel Sanders, Tre’Quan Smith, and Jared Cook have emerged as valuable weapons. Sanders has converted a first down on 20 of his 30 receptions, half of them coming with 10 or more yards needed to move the chains. Smith is posting the highest receiving yards per game average (38.1) and catch rate (76.5%) of his career. Cook is the only player on the team averaging more than 10 yards per target. Complimentary receivers like Marquez Callaway (15-of-19) and Deonte Harris (15-of-20) have proven to be reliable targets as Drew Brees gets deeper into his progressions. Maybe the only thing holding the offense back from an A+ rating is the offensive line. But it’s important to grade them within the context of blocking around the league; despite their struggles, they’re still the best starting five you’ll find right now, ranked above all their peers by Brandon Thorn for Establish the Run. Still, it’s discouraging to see several players the Saints invested heavily in performing poorly. Rookie first-round pick Cesar Ruiz has been dinged with the most quarterback pressures allowed on the team (16) this season, while Andrus Peat, who was paid a huge contract extension, isn’t far behind (12).

Defense: C+

https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1326290308959784966 It took quite a while for the defense to find their footing, much less hit their stride. And even now, they only have one game they can really hang their hats on after demolishing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9. Football Outsiders ranks them among the middle of the pack in several categories, like points allowed per drive (18th, at 2.5), takeaways per drive (23rd, at .10), and drive success rate (14th, at .742). And that’s just the mediocre stats. New Orleans is outright bad on defense inside their own 20-yard line (allowing a league-worst 5.92 points per red zone trip). They are also vulnerable on third down, allowing opponents to convert 44.8% of the time (21st). The Saints fourth down defense ranks slightly better (18th), but a 60.0% success rate is far too high. They must continue improving. Fortunately, they have the talent to do just that. It starts up front with a dominant defensive line. Starters David Onyemata, Marcus Davenport, Cameron Jordan, Malcom Brown, and backups Shy Tuttle and Trey Hendrickson are the team’s six highest-graded defenders per Pro Football Focus. The group has combined for 104 quarterback pressures, including 17 sacks. They’ve shown they can pressure passers without blitzing in recent weeks against some very good offensive lines. On the back end, veteran defensive backs Malcolm Jenkins and Janoris Jenkins have really settled in after playing their share of mistake-prone football the first few months. They seem much more comfortable in their roles and have turned in solid passer ratings of 101.0 (Malcolm Jenkins) and 77.5 (Janoris Jenkins) when targeted. As a group, they tackle well and often show up in run defense, having tied for the sixth-fewest missed tackles as a team (48, the same total as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers) from Pro Football Reference. Speaking of run defense: New Orleans owns the best in the NFL, with a league-low 642 rushing yards allowed. The 3.5 yards per carry they’ve yielded is the 2nd-best in the league. And they’re in a five-way tie for the fewest touchdown runs, to boot. Their 100 yards rushing game streak is a flawed stat, but it does help illustrate just how great the Saints run defense has become over the last few years. It shows consistency. And, no, teams aren’t running on them less often because of the porous pass defense. The Saints have actually allowed the 8th-fewest passing yards (1,851). On average, opponents are trying 34.8 pass attempts and 22.9 rushing attempts per game. Compare that to the Baltimore Ravens, the only team to face fewer rushing attempts (180, or 22.5 per game). Opponents are passing on Baltimore 38.5 times per game. It seems like a small difference, but it totals up to nearly a full game’s worth of dropbacks. If the Saints can start to really make progress on their problem areas, like getting off the field on third and fourth downs, and doing a better job getting stops when the offense is in scoring position, they could make a Super Bowl run. They’re off to a hot start off this Buccaneers win, but that’s just one game.

Special teams: B+

https://twitter.com/PFF_Saints/status/1326921091441364992 There isn’t much to complain about here. Wil Lutz has made 16 of his 17 field goal tries (Troy Aikman jinxed him on a 27-yard chip shot against the Chicago Bears) and he remains perfect on 28 consecutive extra-point attempts. One area you would like to see improvement from him is on kickoffs, where his touchback rate (62%) is right around the middle of the pack. However, the Saints have punished opponents when teams have returned kicks against them. The 17.2 yards per return is the 3rd-lowest figure in the league, helped by great downfield tackling out of rookie draft pick Zack Baun and cornerback Justin Hardee, among others. It has helped put the Saints defense in great field position, with the 7th-best starting line of scrimmage per drive (26.2, per Football Outsiders). The Saints punt coverage team has done its job, too. We already discussed the defense’s issues on third down, but the specialists have rewarded New Orleans when called upon. Opposing punters have had a tough time kicking to Deonte Harris (ranked 2nd-best in punt return yards, with 207) and Marquez Callaway (ranked 20th with 69 return yards), who have helped the Saints offense set up to work with the league’s 2nd-best starting line of scrimmage per drive (32.3). Harris, a rookie Pro Bowler and All-Pro returns ace last season, is the only player in the NFL with 200 or more return yards on both punts (207) and kickoffs (273). One area of concern, though, is punter Thomas Morstead. He’s averaging just 41.6 yards per punt, 2nd-lowest in the NFL and a career-worst for him. His longest punt this year (51 yards) is also the shortest of his long NFL career. Context matters more for punting than most positions, and the percent of punts he’s landing inside the opposing 20-yard line (13 of 25, or 52%) is still impressive. Just five other punters are managing that at a better rate than him, and three of them are averaging more punts per game than he is (3.1). Morstead’s distance may be waning with age, but he’s still accurate. Much like Drew Brees’ arm strength.

Latest Stories

  • Frank Reich on Al-Quadin Muhammad ejection: We don’t condone that

    Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad was ejected late in Thursday night’s win over the Titans, and coach Frank Reich said that although he didn’t see exactly what happened, he takes it seriously. Muhammad punched Titans tackle Ty Sambrailo in the closing minutes, after the game was essentially over. “I asked the official afterwards about the [more]

  • The Masters 2020 live leaderboard, scores and updates

    Follow all the action from Augusta National as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the world’s best battle it out for the Green Jacket

  • Titans’ Mike Vrabel: ‘We have to evaluate’ the kicker position

    Gostkowski missed his league-leading eighth field goal on Thursday night.

  • These Teams Are Reportedly on James Harden's Trade Wishlist

    Rumors are flying that James Harden is on the way out of Houston. The latest tip claims Harden has put together a list of teams he would like to play for.

  • NFL coordinator calls Carson Wentz 'atrocious', rips Eagles' coaching hierarchy

    It's no secret that the Eagles' first eight games were ugly, and the team's standing around the league is not looking too great. By Adam Hermann

  • Someone wagered $99,000 on the Packers to beat the Jaguars, at -1100 odds

    The Packers seem to be a sure thing this weekend. At least one bettor thinks so. According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, someone placed a $99,000 wager on the Packers to beat the Jaguars with the William Hill sports book in Nevada. At odds of -1100, the bet will pay a mere $9,000 if the [more]

  • Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods’ second round at the Masters, shot by shot

    As he looks to defend his title at Augusta National, follow Tiger Woods' Friday round at the Masters shot by shot.

  • Jack Nicklaus criticises Augusta after low-scoring day one at The Masters

    The 18-time major winner was upset that the greens were not responsive following heavy rain

  • 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates

    Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.

  • Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player describe teary, emotional Tiger Woods at Champions Dinner

    Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player said Tiger Woods displayed rare emotion on Tuesday at the Masters Champions Dinner.

  • Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player demand action to curb striking distance at Augusta

    After hitting the opening ceremonial drives at Augusta on the first day of the 84th Masters, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player used their legendary status to demand action from the game’s governing bodies to stop the ball going so far. In an impassioned set of pleas that will surely make the R & A and US Golf Association sit up and take notice as the distance issue intensifies, Player expressed his fears that unless something was done, pros would be hitting 500-yard drives. Nicklaus is adamant that the R & A and USGA will soon introduce a reined-back ball, although claims not to know the specifics. The next stage of the R & A’s and USGA’s Distance Insights Project has been delayed until March, due to the pandemic, but they are then expected to speed up the process. Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman, said on Wednesday: “We are hopeful with the studies that have been ongoing for some time that we’re coming close to a call to action.” Nicklaus concurred. “I believe they probably would have brought it back this year if it wasn’t for Covid, or at least they would have thought about it or got serious about bringing it back,” he said. “Both the USGA and the R & A said they’re serious about it. They have to make some changes with it, otherwise all the old golf courses, all the strategy and everything else that you’ve had on golf courses, is gone. It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.” Player went further, painting an almost apocalyptic picture. “This is something Jack and I have been advocating for I don’t know how long,” he said. “They’ve got to cut the ball back, and they will. Otherwise they’re going to drive this first green at Augusta. In fact, [Bryson] DeChambeau, if it was not this wet weather, if it was firm, he’d drive it on the green, and take a three-wood and put it on the third green. “We’re seeing things we never thought of, and we’re in our infancy. You’ve got players coming along that will carry the ball past where DeChambeau ends up now. I said 20, 25 years ago that players would be hitting the ball 400 yards, and I was scoffed at. Now I don’t know how far the ball can go, I don’t know what the limit may be, but don’t be surprised if you see them hit it 500 yards because these guys are so big and so strong, it’s frightening.” The big obstacle is the threat of litigation from the equipment-makers. “Bifurcation” was thought to be the favoured option, with the R & A and USGA jointly publishing a survey hinting that the notion of different rules for the amateur and professional games is on the table. “No, they’ll change it for everybody,” Nicklaus said. “They don’t want to bifurcate golf balls. I don’t know what they’re developing, but my guess it’s a ball that the faster the club-head speed, the progression is less as you go down. If you swing at 125 miles an hour, you’ll be limited to this distance. If you swing at 100 miles an hour, you won’t lose as much distance. If you go to 90, you won’t lose hardly any distance.” Nicklaus was also asked about the American election, but declined to talk about it. Nicklaus gave President Trump a ringing endorsement a few weeks ago, advising fellow Americans to vote for him over Joe Biden. However, when asked if Trump should now accept defeat graciously, Nicklaus replied: “I think I’ve said enough about that. I don’t think this is the place for politics.”

  • Watch: What was Sean McVay’s reaction to DK Metcalf catching Budda Baker?

    Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The media got around to asking the coach what he thought about the incredible play a while back that saw the Seahawks' DK Metcalf run down the Arizona Cardinals' Budda ...

  • Suspended NASCAR driver says he didn't intentionally draw a swastika on his toaster strudel

    Josh Reaume was suspended by NASCAR earlier in the week for an offensive social media post. We now know that post was a picture of his toaster strudel.

  • Isiah Thomas rehashes rivalry with Michael Jordan: ‘I was dominant over him’

    It looks like former NBA star Isiah Thomas wants it known that he was better on the court than Michael Jordan. The Detroit Pistons star is rehashing an old beef he had with the Chicago Bulls champion back in the early 1990s. Newsweek reported that on Tuesday, Thomas spoke with Club Shay Shay host Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports about their bumpy history and who was the better player.

  • Daily Fantasy Football Week 10 expert cheat sheet

    Our five experts reveal which lineups they're going with in their Week 10 daily fantasy contests.

  • Fantasy Football Week 10: Players to start or sit

    Dalton Del Don delivers his fantasy football lineup advice for every Week 10 game on tap.

  • Austin Rivers says he will decline player option with Houston, become free agent

    He is already on a minimum contract, what is there to lose?

  • Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

    Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman.

  • Fantasy football: 5 sleepers to start, 5 starters to sit in Week 10

    Fantasy football sleepers, starts, sits, Week 10.

  • DeMar DeRozan connected to Los Angeles Lakers in potential Kuzma, Green deal

    The latest Lakers trade rumor involves Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan. According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, the Lakers have shown interest in the four-time All-Star in a deal that would send Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma to the Spurs. Last season with the Spurs, DeRozan played 68 games, averaging 22 points, five rebounds, and 5.6 assists, the second-highest mark of his career behind his first season in San Antonio in 2018-19. While he hasn’t been named an All-Star in San Antonio, there’s a very real case that he’s gotten better both as a scorer and a passer.