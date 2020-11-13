Midseason Saints progress report: Grading offense, defense, special teams

How do the New Orleans Saints grade out after eight games? With eight more still to go, they seem to be getting healthy and playing hot at the perfect time. But it’s worth looking back on their full body of work before rating each phase of the game, so here are our thoughts on the Saints offense, defense, and special teams units at midseason.

Offense: A

https://twitter.com/PFF_Fantasy/status/1326692192015052802 It’s very difficult to spin the extended Michael Thomas absence as anything but a negative, but stay with us: working without the best player on the team taught the Saints new ways to score points and win. Right now, they rank fourth in the NFL in points per drive (2.89), and sixth in drive success rate (.778) per Football Outsiders. A lot of that success is owed to Alvin Kamara. The NFL’s leader in scrimmage yards (1,036) has been prolific as a receiver and as a runner, outpacing everyone else. Only two other players have eclipsed the 1,000 yards mark entering Week 10, and Kamara has seen fewer touches per game (19.5) than both of them (Derrick Henry at 23.6, and Dalvin Cook at 22.9). He’s doing more with fewer opportunities than anyone, and building a strong case to be named Offensive Player of the Year. But outside of Kamara, pass-catchers like Emmanuel Sanders, Tre’Quan Smith, and Jared Cook have emerged as valuable weapons. Sanders has converted a first down on 20 of his 30 receptions, half of them coming with 10 or more yards needed to move the chains. Smith is posting the highest receiving yards per game average (38.1) and catch rate (76.5%) of his career. Cook is the only player on the team averaging more than 10 yards per target. Complimentary receivers like Marquez Callaway (15-of-19) and Deonte Harris (15-of-20) have proven to be reliable targets as Drew Brees gets deeper into his progressions. Maybe the only thing holding the offense back from an A+ rating is the offensive line. But it’s important to grade them within the context of blocking around the league; despite their struggles, they’re still the best starting five you’ll find right now, ranked above all their peers by Brandon Thorn for Establish the Run. Still, it’s discouraging to see several players the Saints invested heavily in performing poorly. Rookie first-round pick Cesar Ruiz has been dinged with the most quarterback pressures allowed on the team (16) this season, while Andrus Peat, who was paid a huge contract extension, isn’t far behind (12).

Defense: C+

https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1326290308959784966 It took quite a while for the defense to find their footing, much less hit their stride. And even now, they only have one game they can really hang their hats on after demolishing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9. Football Outsiders ranks them among the middle of the pack in several categories, like points allowed per drive (18th, at 2.5), takeaways per drive (23rd, at .10), and drive success rate (14th, at .742). And that’s just the mediocre stats. New Orleans is outright bad on defense inside their own 20-yard line (allowing a league-worst 5.92 points per red zone trip). They are also vulnerable on third down, allowing opponents to convert 44.8% of the time (21st). The Saints fourth down defense ranks slightly better (18th), but a 60.0% success rate is far too high. They must continue improving. Fortunately, they have the talent to do just that. It starts up front with a dominant defensive line. Starters David Onyemata, Marcus Davenport, Cameron Jordan, Malcom Brown, and backups Shy Tuttle and Trey Hendrickson are the team’s six highest-graded defenders per Pro Football Focus. The group has combined for 104 quarterback pressures, including 17 sacks. They’ve shown they can pressure passers without blitzing in recent weeks against some very good offensive lines. On the back end, veteran defensive backs Malcolm Jenkins and Janoris Jenkins have really settled in after playing their share of mistake-prone football the first few months. They seem much more comfortable in their roles and have turned in solid passer ratings of 101.0 (Malcolm Jenkins) and 77.5 (Janoris Jenkins) when targeted. As a group, they tackle well and often show up in run defense, having tied for the sixth-fewest missed tackles as a team (48, the same total as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers) from Pro Football Reference. Speaking of run defense: New Orleans owns the best in the NFL, with a league-low 642 rushing yards allowed. The 3.5 yards per carry they’ve yielded is the 2nd-best in the league. And they’re in a five-way tie for the fewest touchdown runs, to boot. Their 100 yards rushing game streak is a flawed stat, but it does help illustrate just how great the Saints run defense has become over the last few years. It shows consistency. And, no, teams aren’t running on them less often because of the porous pass defense. The Saints have actually allowed the 8th-fewest passing yards (1,851). On average, opponents are trying 34.8 pass attempts and 22.9 rushing attempts per game. Compare that to the Baltimore Ravens, the only team to face fewer rushing attempts (180, or 22.5 per game). Opponents are passing on Baltimore 38.5 times per game. It seems like a small difference, but it totals up to nearly a full game’s worth of dropbacks. If the Saints can start to really make progress on their problem areas, like getting off the field on third and fourth downs, and doing a better job getting stops when the offense is in scoring position, they could make a Super Bowl run. They’re off to a hot start off this Buccaneers win, but that’s just one game.

Special teams: B+

https://twitter.com/PFF_Saints/status/1326921091441364992 There isn’t much to complain about here. Wil Lutz has made 16 of his 17 field goal tries (Troy Aikman jinxed him on a 27-yard chip shot against the Chicago Bears) and he remains perfect on 28 consecutive extra-point attempts. One area you would like to see improvement from him is on kickoffs, where his touchback rate (62%) is right around the middle of the pack. However, the Saints have punished opponents when teams have returned kicks against them. The 17.2 yards per return is the 3rd-lowest figure in the league, helped by great downfield tackling out of rookie draft pick Zack Baun and cornerback Justin Hardee, among others. It has helped put the Saints defense in great field position, with the 7th-best starting line of scrimmage per drive (26.2, per Football Outsiders). The Saints punt coverage team has done its job, too. We already discussed the defense’s issues on third down, but the specialists have rewarded New Orleans when called upon. Opposing punters have had a tough time kicking to Deonte Harris (ranked 2nd-best in punt return yards, with 207) and Marquez Callaway (ranked 20th with 69 return yards), who have helped the Saints offense set up to work with the league’s 2nd-best starting line of scrimmage per drive (32.3). Harris, a rookie Pro Bowler and All-Pro returns ace last season, is the only player in the NFL with 200 or more return yards on both punts (207) and kickoffs (273). One area of concern, though, is punter Thomas Morstead. He’s averaging just 41.6 yards per punt, 2nd-lowest in the NFL and a career-worst for him. His longest punt this year (51 yards) is also the shortest of his long NFL career. Context matters more for punting than most positions, and the percent of punts he’s landing inside the opposing 20-yard line (13 of 25, or 52%) is still impressive. Just five other punters are managing that at a better rate than him, and three of them are averaging more punts per game than he is (3.1). Morstead’s distance may be waning with age, but he’s still accurate. Much like Drew Brees’ arm strength.