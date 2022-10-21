A point to ponder for college football fans in processing the USC-Utah game
We talked to the @VoiceOfCFB about a specific component of the USC-Utah game.
Three matchups of conference unbeatens are featured in Week 8 of college football with No. 9 Oregon hosting No. 10 UCLA as the headliner.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly may finally have a team capable of earning a big road win Saturday over the Oregon program that helped define his career.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 8 highlighted by UCLA at Oregon, Syracuse at Clemson, and Texas at Oklahoma State
The Jacksonville Jaguars recently added former Alabama safety Deionte Thompson to their practice squad.
The Alabama offense may unveil a new weapon this weekend against Mississippi State.
Jaheim Oatis has gone through a lot to get on the field. Despite all of the changes, he's the same boy from Columbia.
10 best predictions and picks against the spread and point totals for the Week 8 college football games.
SEC coaches talk being picked last, being left out of the tournament, the league’s top freshman, and whether the NCAA Tournament should expand.
Mississippi State freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland has died at the age of 18, the school announced.
South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler has been inconsistent over his first six games, but Gamecocks coaches still have high hopes for his potential.
Notre Dame vs UNLV game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 8 game on Saturday, October 22
Wisconsin football offers a new 2023 three-star WR out of Tennessee:
Here's a story from Alabama football head coach Nick Saban's weekly appearance on Hey Coach!
Alabama football aims to score a victory over Mississippi State after the loss to Tennessee last week. Here's a score prediction and scouting report.
Big-time visit incoming for Dan Lanning and the Ducks.
Tennessee's big win last Saturday heralded a new era of chaos in the SEC.
College football schedule, predictions, game previews, lines, scoreboard, and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.
Alabama football player Jermaine Burton must be held accountable for a postgame incident involving a female Tennessee fan.
Who and where is Alabama expected to play this bowl season? (Hint: it's not where you'd expect)