Midseason report: Travis Dye is USC’s offensive MVP for the first half of 2022 season

The USC Trojans saw a ton of changes this past offseason after Lincoln Riley became the head coach.

Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison were two of the biggest transfers for the entire college football landscape and they have done well in Los Angeles. But, one of the other notable additions was former Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye.

It took a couple of games, but Dye has emerged as a workhorse and an explosive back for the Riley offense in L.A.

In fact, Dye is right on the list of talented backs in the Power Five, and he is with names such as Will Shipley and Bijan Robinson.

Power Five RBs with at least 90 carries sorted by yards after contact/carry: pic.twitter.com/F3KrFUHj9i — Patrick Conn (@PatrickConnCFB) October 18, 2022

Through seven games, Dye has 647 yards and seven touchdowns and has rushed for 100 yards or more in four games.

Against Washington State, Dye had 149 yards and a score on 28 carries as the Trojans got the victory. He took a step back against Utah, but nonetheless, Dye has become a significant part of the USC offense.

If he can continue to churn out big games for the rest of the season, USC will be a tough team to deal with and Dye’s draft stock could increase more. The Trojans have games against Arizona, California, and Colorado before finishing the year with UCLA and Notre Dame.

