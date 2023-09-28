Midseason report card: South Jersey high school football honors midway through 2023 season

Strange as it sounds, the high school football regular season is already halfway through.

Yes, it’s still September, but the playoffs begin on Oct. 27.

Considering that, it’s time to look back at what’s happened on South Jersey gridirons thus far.

Here are the players, performances and programs that have stood out thus far.

Football 2023: Check out all our content for the South Jersey high school season

Most Valuable Player

Dom Santiago, Paul VI. The senior signal caller has led the Eagles to first place in the West Jersey Football League National Division. He’s completed 54-of-101 passes for 848 yards, 12 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, and he’s run 20 times for 93 yards and 2 more scores. He’s accounted for more than 77 percent of the team’s offense. Santiago also makes his mark on defense when coaches let him, like the game-saving tackle he made on a two-point conversion to beat Seneca. His leadership and toughness have been critical pieces of Paul VI’s success too.

Honorable mention: Zac Fearon, Seneca; Kenny Smith, Hammonton; Michael Zarfati, Middle Twp.

Midseason Offensive Player of the Year

Cam Miller, Winslow. Miller leads South Jersey in catches (30) and receiving yards (559), has 6 total touchdowns (4 receiving, 2 punt returns) and he’s made several highlight-reel grabs along the way. His presence opens up the entire Eagle offense as opposing defenses have to pay attention to where No. 10 is on every snap.

Honorable mention: Isiah Carr-Wing, Lower Cape May; Joe Lyons, Atlantic City; Anthony Reagan Jr., Woodbury.

Carry his name: Motivated by father's murder, Camden High senior Braheem Long Jr. tries to honor namesake

Midseason Defensive Player of the Year

Fatim Diggs, Eastside. South Jersey is loaded at linebacker this fall, but Diggs gets the nod as he’s been at the heart of a suffocating Tiger defense despite opposing offenses planning around him. He has 55 tackles, 7 for loss, 2 sacks, and multiple quarterback hurries in just four games.

Honorable mention: Matt Bonczek, St. Augustine; Austin Lenart, Cherokee; Hunter Watson, Mainland.

Midseason Coach of the Year

Brian Glatz, Cherokee. The Marlton squad doesn’t have the big names it’s boasted in recent years, but this squad is a nightmare to contend with. The defense has been one of South Jersey’s best, allowing a paltry 29 points in four games – all against South Jersey Mean 15 teams. Cherokee doesn’t make many mistakes and punishes teams that do – evidence by its 47-7 win over Hammonton on Aug. 31.

Honorable mention: Frank Riggitano, Middle Twp.; Dennis Scuderi, Paul VI; Chuck Smith, Mainland.

The Underrecruited: South Jersey high school football recruit profile: Bordentown senior Myles Hansford

Best Performance

Stephen Ordille, Mainland. Ordille had 25 carries for 267 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Mustangs defeated Atlantic City 47-18 in a battle of unbeaten WJFL United squads on Sept. 15. Ordille had an interception on defense too.

Best Team

Millville. The Thunderbolts started the season No. 1 in the South Jersey Mean 15 rankings and have maintained that spot throughout. They’ve been challenged, but the defense has delivered more often that not, limiting the opposition to just 33 points.

New rankings: Which team joined the Top 10 in this week's South Jersey Mean 15 football rankings?

Best Game

Cedar Creek 50, Absegami 48, Sept. 1. The Pirates’ first-ever home game under Friday night lights was one to remember. Cedar Creek and Absegami combined for 98 points – the most in a South Jersey contest this season – and 15 touchdowns, seven of which came in the second quarter alone. Eleven different players crossed the goal line. The teams also traded the lead four times in the second half, with Jamal McClellan’s 6-yard run with 3:44 left proving to be the difference. Cedar Creek quarterback Billy Smith was 12-of-15 for 195 yards and 3 TDs and scored one on the ground himself, Aamir Dunbar had 20 carries for 207 yards and 2 touchdowns and Alim Parks had 6 grabs for 120 yards and a score. Absegami signal caller Kendall Armstrong was 16-of-35 for 250 yards and 5 TDs in the setback.

Breakout Performer

Bryce Belinfanti, Woodstown. The Wolverines hoped standout tailback James Hill would be able to return from the torn ACL he suffered last winter and play this season. Unfortunately, the injury will sideline him the entire 2023 campaign. However, Belinfanti, a slot receiver used primarily to block last year, has taken over lead back duties this year and shined. He has 64 carries for 495 yards and 6 TDs, plus 6 receptions for 78 yards for Woodstown, which is 3-1. He’s also stepped up at strong safety with 20 tackles, including a team-high 4.5 for loss.

Honorable mention: Chase Caulder, Moorestown, Quayd Hendryx, Burlington Twp., Tyree Roane, Paul VI.

Varsity program going JV: Lindenwold varsity football dropping to JV for few weeks due to low numbers

South Jersey stat leaders*

Passing yards: 1,146, Joe Lyons, Atlantic City

Passing touchdowns: 16, Lamar Best, Willingboro

Rushing yards: 765, Isiah Carr-Wing, Lower Cape May

Rushing touchdowns: 13, Anthony Reagan Jr., Woodbury

Receptions: 30, Cam Miller, Winslow

Receiving yards: 559, Cam Miller, Winslow

Receiving touchdowns: 8, Jarelle Taylor Jr., Willingboro

Tackles: 66, Damien Peterson, Rancocas Valley

Tackles for loss: 16, Jon Brennan, Eastern

Sacks: 7.5, Jayden Farmer, Pennsauken

Forced fumbles: 5, Sherwood Cross, Absegami

Interceptions: 6, Shakur Carter, Collingswood

Total touchdowns: 14, Zac Fearon, Seneca

*Based on reported stats

State rankings: NJ football rankings: Statewide Public Top 20, Non-Public Top 10 heading into a busy week

Best Freshman

Xavier Sabb, Glassboro. Very close call between Sabb and Winslow quarterback Jalen Parker, but Sabb gets the edge because of his impact in all three phases of the game. He’s got 10 catches for 203 yards and 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions and 2 kick return scores.

Honorable mention: Jalen Parker, Winslow.

5 best games left in the regular season

Willingboro at Eastside, Saturday, 1 p.m. – The Chimeras have averaged 39.2 points per game this season while the Tigers have given up only 42 on the campaign. Something has to give. The winner will have the inside track to the West Jersey Football League Liberty Division title.

Hammonton at Timber Creek, Oct. 6, 6 p.m. – The Chargers are 5-0 for the second straight season. Last year, they lost four of their next five. Can they finish strong in 2023? A win against the Blue Devils would assure Timber Creek at least a share of the WJFL Memorial crown. Hammonton has had an up-and-down first half but still boasts one of the best players in South Jersey in Kenny Smith. A victory over Timber Creek would guarantee at least a share of the division title (Friday’s matchup against Rancocas Valley will also play a huge role).

Woodbury at Woodstown, Oct. 6, 7 p.m. – The WJFL Diamond should be decided by this one. These squads each have strong run games with Woodbury’s Anthony Reagan Jr. and Woodstown’s Bryce Belinfanti leading the way. Each team suffered its first loss of the campaign last week. How will they respond?

Haddonfield at Camden, Oct. 7, 2 p.m. – The WJFL Constitution championship will likely be on the line when these rivals square off. The Panthers’ four South Jersey foes are a combined 3-16 so far. The Haddons will be their toughest challenge to date. Last year, the game was decided on a late fake punt.

Millville at Cherokee, Oct. 20, 6 p.m. – The only matchup left on the schedule that pits two current Top 5 teams against one another. Both squads have played magnificent defense this fall. Which offense will rise to the occasion?

Josh Friedman has produced award-winning South Jersey sports coverage for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times for more than a decade. If you have or know of an interesting story to tell, reach out on Twitter at @JFriedman57 or via email at jfriedman2@gannettnj.com. You can also contact him at 856-486-2431. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: South Jersey high school football awards halfway through 2023 season