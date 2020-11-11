Midseason pace numbers for Raiders players heading into Week 10
We’re at the halfway point of the 2020 NFL season. So, it seems like a good time to take a look at what kind of pace each of the Raiders players is on come the end of the season.
Based on the numbers they have put up over the first eight games, here are the projected end season numbers for offense and defense should they stay on their current pace.
Passing
Comp
Yds
TD’s
Int
Derek Carr
360
4004
32
4
Rushing
Rushes
Yds
TD’s
Josh Jacobs
322
1072
12
Devontae Booker
66
446
2
Jalen Richard
28
166
2
Receiving
Rec
Yds
TD’s
Darren Waller
100
792
8
Hunter Renfrow
54
718
4
Nelson Agholor
34
694
10
Henry Ruggs III
23
513
2
Bryan Edwards
15
297
0
Josh Jacobs
38
250
0
Jalen Richard
24
180
0
Jason Witten
20
112
2
Tackling
Tkls
TFL
Cory Littleton
96
6
Johnathan Abram
90
4
Nick Kwiatkoski
84
3
Lamarcus Joyner
82
10
Erik Harris
78
0
Nicholas Morrow
62
6
Maxx Crosby
42
12
Johnathan Hankins
42
0
Clelin Ferrell
36
4
Carl Nassib
32
4
Maurice Hurst
30
2
Maliek Collins
19
0
Pass Rush
Sacks
QBH
Maxx Crosby
10
14
Clelin Ferrell
0
12
Maurice Hurst
1.5
11
Carl Nassib
3
10
Chris Jones
2
4
Arden Key
0
4
Maliek Collins
0
2
Pass Defense
Int
PD
Trayvon Mullen
0
14
Johnathan Abram
2
8
Nick Kwiatkoski
0
5
Nicholas Morrow
2
4
Nevin Lawson
0
4
Lamarcus Joyner
0
4
Erik Harris
0
4
Isaiah Johnson
0
4
Damon Arnette
0
4