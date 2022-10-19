Pac-12 College Football Playoff drought is likely to extend to six straight seasons
It's looking very, very grim for the #Pac12 relative to this year's College Football Playoff. It's not fun, but it's reality.
#USC fans aren't exactly big backers of the Oregon Ducks ... but they might have to be this weekend vs UCLA, and maybe beyond Week 8.
Utah's win over Southern California has muddled the Pac-12's hopes of getting to the College Football Playoff for the first time in six seasons. The odds aren't exactly stacked in the Pac-12's favor, but it still has a CFP shot if the rest of the season plays out just right. The ninth-ranked Bruins have been one of college football's biggest surprises, yet can't seem to get much respect outside of their own conference.
How has each Mountain West team fared now that the season is half finished? We grade offense, defense, and special teams.
Austin and Aaron Nola are each other's biggest fans. Austin was a typical big brother, never letting his little brother win at anything they played. Aaron tagged along to all of Austin's football, basketball and baseball games.
Here's what fans need to know before the No. 10 Ducks' kickoff against the No. 9 Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Saturday.
Four of the top five teams in the AP Top 25 have made the playoff in either of the last two seasons.
Five of Ohio State football's most memorable games vs. Iowa #GoBucks
It's still all there for #USC. The Trojans, as Travis Dye said this week, have everything in front of them. UCLA or Oregon will lose this weekend. It's not a crisis.
Tuli Tuipulotu and Eric Gentry both struggled against Utah, but through 7 games, they're still at the top of the list when considering a #Pac12 defensive MVP.
USA TODAY Sports' Paul Myerberg and Dan Wolken break down the Michigan Wolverines season thus far.
No surprise that Nix dropped in the Heisman poll during the bye week. He'll have every opportunity to make up some ground this weekend vs. UCLA.
