Midseason Pac-12 football report: Offensive MVP

Who is the 2022 Pac-12 Offensive MVP through seven weeks? We talked to Ducks Wire about our midseason Pac-12 awards.

This is what we wrote:

Right now it’s either Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Zach Charbonnet. The answer will depend on — most likely — the USC-UCLA game on Nov. 19.

Oregon’s offense is putting up huge numbers. Emphatic victories over UCLA and Utah could elevate Bo Nix in this conversation. USC obviously has Caleb Williams and Travis Dye in the discussion.

Troy Franklin of Oregon also has to be considered.

Those six players are all in the hunt, and they will all have the big showcase games needed to catapult them up the board.

I don’t think anyone outside these six players has a chance, but I also don’t think any of these six players should be written off.

If Franklin, for instance, has a 200-yard receiving game against a suspect UCLA secondary, he could supplant DTR as the Pac-12 Offensive MVP. It’s a fluid race. Right now, the two best UCLA skill players lead the chase, but Caleb Williams will get a say in the argument one month from now.

