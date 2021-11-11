Midseason NFL MVP predictions | You Pod to Win the Game

We’ve reached the midway point to the NFL season. So who has put up not only the numbers, but the wins to be in the MVP conversation at the end of the year? Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Dan Wetzel debate between two candidates who are likely to be atop the conversation come January. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

