Midseason form? Ravens QB Lamar Jackson still has ridiculous open-field moves

Lamar Jackson is ready for the season.

Jackson was one of the stars of last NFL season, taking over the Ravens starting quarterback job in midseason and leading the team to an AFC North title. He did so in a different way, mostly slicing through defenses on called runs. Jackson set an NFL record for rushing attempts in a season by a quarterback, even though he started only half the season.

Just in case you missed Jackson’s insane open-field moves, he showed them off in Thursday’s preseason game against Green Bay.

Lamar Jackson had a highlight run

Jackson’s big run didn’t count. But, then again, it’s the preseason. Nothing really counts, right?

So we could marvel at Jackson taking off after being pressured at the top of his drop to pass, getting in the open field and making the Packers defense look bad. He juked one defender, ran past another and hurdled the final one to get in the end zone. It came back due to an offensive penalty, but we can still marvel at Jackson’s ability.

It’s hard to not get excited for the start of the season when you see that.

Jackson had a decent night passing the ball

We all know Jackson can run. He’s masterful at it. The question this year will be his development as a passer.

Thursday night was fine. He completed 6-of-10 passes for 58 yards. He missed some throws, but mostly kept the chains moving. He wasn’t bad throwing the ball, but still has some things to correct.

Jackson’s game will be scrutinized his second season. But along the way, he’ll give us a ton of fun highlights.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a highlight run against the Packers. (AP)

