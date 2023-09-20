Midseason awards: Stark County-area high school football at halfway point of 2023 season

We've reached the midway point of the 2023 high school football regular season here in Ohio, and it's a perfect opportunity to look back on the top players, top games and top performances in the Stark County area so far.

Offensive MVP of the First Half: Poochie Snyder, Canton South

Canton South quarterback Poochie Snyder rolls out for a pass in the second quarter at Sandy Valley. Friday, Sept. 01, 2023.

The kid who has run and thrown for 2,000 yards and accounted for 24 touchdowns makes this a pretty easy decision. Snyder leads Stark County in passing (1,375 yards and 17 TDs) and rushing (702 yards to go with seven TDs) as he nears Cameron Blair's Stark County passing record of 9,181 career yards. The 6-foot senior, a Sacred Heart (Conn.) recruit, has helped guide South to a 5-0 record and a tie atop the PAC-7 standings. The explosive Wildcats hold the top spot in Division IV, Region 13 by a mile.

Other candidates: DaOne Owens, Massillon; Lucas Ecrement, Jackson; Nick Petro, Sandy Valley; Brendan Zurbrugg, Alliance.

Greater Canton/Massillon power poll: Stark County-Area High School Football Top 5 Power Poll after five weeks of 2023 season

Defensive MVP of the First Half: Dorian Pringle, Massillon

Massillon's Dorian Pringle heads for the end zone on this second quarter touchdown run against the Valdosta Georgia Wildcats at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium Friday, August 18, 2023.

The All-Ohio linebacker and Bowling Green recruit hasn't disappointed as the focal point of a dominating Massillon defense. Pringle leads the Tigers in solo tackles with 17, tackles for loss with 10 and sacks with four. He's also forced two fumbles, recovered two and blocked a kick. Massillon has allowed only 47 points all season, with Pringle's five touchdowns at running back matching the total offensive TDs Massillon's opponents have scored to this point. Those opponents average only 2.6 yards a carry and 198.4 yards of offense a game against the Tigers.

Other candidates: Charlie Christopher, Lake; Shaukeer Hatcher, McKinley; Michael Schaal, Green.

Team of the First Half: Massillon Tigers

Massillon quarterback DaOne Owens runs for a gain in the second quarter against Valdosta Georgia at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium Friday, August 18, 2023.

In their opener, they rallied for a win in a much-anticipated showdown with Valdosta (Ga.). Last week, they grinded out a second straight win against defending Division I state champion St. Edward. In between, they roasted GlenOak, Mansfield Senior and Elkhart (Ind.) by a combined score of 162-17. The Tigers are 5-0 and making a case for best team in the state regardless of division (their 14.6500 computer points are the most in Ohio and they moved to No. 1 in this week's Associated Press Division II state poll).

Other candidates: Canton South Wildcats, Canton McKinley Bulldogs, Jackson Polar Bears, Sandy Valley Cardinals, Malvern Hornets.

Surprise Team of the First Half: Marlington Dukes

Marlington's Dillon DiDonato snaps the ball to Bryson McCord against Youngstown Chaney, Friday Sept. 8, 2023.

It's a long way from 1-9 to a 4-1 start, but here the Dukes are. New head coach Joe Cardinal has guided quite the turnaround in Lexington Township so far. Other than a 14-6 loss to a good Chaney team in Week 4, Marlington is averaging 40.3 points in its four wins. QB Bryson McCord has thrown for 1,032 yards and 11 touchdowns. Beau Himmelheber is one of the area's leaders in touchdowns scored with 11 (four on receptions, four on rushes, two on punt returns and one on a fumble recovery). Marlington was a combined 7-21 the previous three seasons. The Dukes will see if they can continue the forward momentum as they open EBC play Friday at Carrollton.

Other candidates: Jackson Polar Bears, Green Bulldogs.

Game of the First Half: Massillon takes down the state champs

Watch highlights of state-ranked Massillon and St. Edward in an Ohio high school football showdown of unbeaten OHSAA teams at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

It's tough to pass on Massillon's win against Valdosta in a matchup of the Nos. 3 and 1 all-time winningest high school football programs in the country. But knocking off the defending Division I state champions for a second straight year is the pick here. The Tigers were up to the challenge of St. Edward's massive offensive line, holding the Eagles to 59 rushing yards in a 15-13 win. Pringle was everywhere for Massillon, totaling 10 tackles (seven solo), 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. DaOne Owens ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers.

Other candidates: Jackson rallies to beat Mayfield at the gun in Week 2; McKinley roars back to beat Dublin Coffman on the road in Week 3; Sandy Valley takes down Fairless in overtime in Week 1.

Performance of the First Half: Dan Boron, Canton Central Catholic

Cenral Catholic's Andrew Neal, left, and Dan Boron, right, celebrate after Boron's fourth-quarter TD run against Alliance, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

The Crusaders' multi-talented senior might have the top two performances. He scored five touchdowns (two on runs, two on receptions and one on a punt return) in a Week 3 win against Richmond Heights. But for the top spot, we're going with Boron's latest exploits, when he totaled 331 yards of offense and three touchdowns in a wild 48-46 win at Alliance. Boron rushed for 261 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. He caught three passes for 70 yards and one TD. Boron also played defense, kicked off and punted for Central. He happens to be Central's leading tackler on the season and averages 41.6 yards a punt. His big game overshadowed quite the performance by Oklahoma recruit Brendan Zurbrugg. The Alliance quarterback completed 22 of 27 passes for 332 yards, five touchdowns and one interception while rushing for 118 yards and a TD on 20 carries.

Other candidates: DaOne Owens with 241 yards and two TDs rushing in Massillon debut in Week 1; Lucas Ecrement throws for 365 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in Jackson's dramatic win vs. Mayfield in Week 2; Connor Satterfield runs for 122 yards and two touchdowns while totaling 13 tackles on defense in a Northwest win at Louisville in Week 3.

Reach Josh at josh.weir@cantonrep.com

On X: @jweirREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Ohio high school football: Greater Canton Massillon midseason awards