Midseason awards: Greater Akron area high school football as Week 7 approaches

As Week 7 hits in a few days, we’re more than halfway through the regular season in high school football. Greater Akron hasn’t disappointed with outstanding games and incredible performances.

With that in mind, it’s time for the USA Today Network to hand out some awards to those teams and individuals who have gone above and beyond in their quest to make 2023 memorable.

Let’s roll the tape:

Offensive MVP of the First Half: Ian Ludewig, Hudson

The senior running back has been spectacular for the Explorers (4-2, 2-1), who head into a key Suburban League National Conference game with Brecksville on Friday. He has rushed for over 100 yards in each of the five games he’s played — he missed Week 4 with an injury. Ludewig heads into Friday with 903 yards on 139 carries and has 11 touchdowns. He set a school record when he rushed for 345 yards and three TDs in a 45-8 win over Hoover.

Other candidates: Caleb Jones, Hoban; Will Stack, Wadsworth; DJ Jones, St. Vincent-St. Mary; Casey Myser, Highland; Luke Dobbins, Norton; Brock Sherman, Walsh Jesuit; Antonio Martin, Green; Ibraheem Kamara, East

Defensive MVP of the First Half: Noah Robinson, Tallmadge

If the 6-foot-2, 195-pound defensive end doesn’t take another snap (and hadn't take any previously), he would have tied the school record for career sacks just during this season alone — and he’s done it in six weeks for the Blue Devils. Robinson heads into Week 7 with 34 tackles, 16 sacks, 20 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hurries. The junior has 17.5 career sacks to snap the record of Scott Seeker (16, 2015-17) and is coming off a four-sack performance in a 21-7 win over Revere.

Other candidates: Elbert Hill, Hoban; Brendan Hermensky, Nordonia; Devin Bell, Hoban; Jordan Pritchard-Sewell, Hoban; Israel Petite, Nordonia; Noah Willig, Norton

Team of the first half: Hoban Knights

It would have been easy for Hoban to take a step back with Ohio's Mr. Football Lamar Sperling heading to play college football at Buffalo. The USA Today National Offensive Player of the Year rushed for 3,867 yards last fall and set single-season OHSAA records with 58 rushing touchdowns and 59 total TDs. All the Knights have done is beat Kentucky state champ Frederick Douglass with a running clock, 45-6. They also had a running clock in 34-6 win over two-time Virginia state champ Trinity Episcopal School before the Titans scored with 11 seconds left. The other three games? All running clocks as well in wins over Cathedral Prep (44-12), East (39-0) and St. Ignatius (35-0).

Other candidates: Norton; Nordonia; Walsh Jesuit; Wadsworth; Hudson

Surprise team of the first half: Norton Panthers

It’s not a shock to see the Panthers doing well under coach Glen Kruger, who is 19-3 the last two seasons. It is a bit of a stunner to see what Norton is doing behind third-team All-Ohio running back Luke Dobbins, honorable mention all-state defensive back Noah Willig and standout Buddy Willig. The Panthers lost five starters on offense and six on defense from their 10-3 Metro Athletic Conference championship team in 2022. In 2023, they’ve faced just one team with a losing record (Coventry) and have had a running clock in four victories. They also count a 28-point win over Woodridge and 29-point win over Northwest. The average score this season for Norton is 42-11.

Other candidates: Revere; Nordonia

Game of the first half: Wadsworth rallies to beat Hudson 19-13

The Explorers had won six of the last eight games against the Grizzlies and were on a four-game winning streak coming into Week 6. Things looked like they were going to stay status quo when Trey Sharp returned a fumble for a touchdown and Peyton Neher ran one in from a yard out to make it 13-0 Hudson at the break. That first half featured a stalled drive by Wadsworth at the 1-yard line, a failed fake punt by the Grizzlies and an 83-yard differential in total offense. Kyle Figuray (22 carries, 93 yards) scored a touchdown with 4:25 left in the third and another 26 seconds into the fourth to tie things up. Will Stack (19, 125) scored a 5-yard rushing touchdown with 6:31 left and Wadsworth held on behind a defense that limited Hudson to 111 yards in the second half.

Other candidates: St. Vincent-St. Mary holds on to beat Perry in Week 2; Coventry nips Springfield in Week 5; Cleveland Heights holds off Hudson in Week 3; Nordonia finally pulls away from Twinsburg in Week 6

Performance of the first half: Elbert Hill IV, Hoban

It would be easy to plug in one of the great running backs from the area here, but what Hill did in a 34-6 win over Trinity Episcopal School was incredible. The 5-11, 165-pound defensive back was a machine against a two-time state champ in helping hold the Titans to 227 yards offense. Included in that was an amazing 56-yard interception return for a touchdown and another pick. He finished with four pass breakups and five tackles.

Other candidates: Hudson running back Ian Ludewig breaks school record for rushing; St. Vincent-St. Mary running back DJ Johnson rushes for 201 yards and four touchdowns against Warren Harding; Revere running back Zach Olechnowicz has a career high 285 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Cuyahoga Falls

