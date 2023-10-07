What is the Midnight Yell? Explaining Texas A&M's sacred tradition ahead of Alabama game

No. 10 Alabama will take on Texas A&M on Saturday in College Station, Texas, where the Crimson Tide will be met by rowdy Aggies fans who began revving up with one of college football's famed traditions: the Midnight Yell.

Every Friday night before home football games, Aggies fans gather at Kyle Field to go through a series of rituals and traditions. The Midnight Yell is also broadcasted across multiple Texas A&M social media apps, such as X, Instagram, and YouTube.

Gates open at 11 a.m. CT and the Midnight Yell begins at midnight, typically lasting around 30 minutes. The tradition also takes place for away games. Two nights before each away game, a Yell Practice, as it is not at midnight, is held near the Quadrangle on the south side of campus.

More than 25,000 people regularly attend this sacred Texas A&M tradition.

What is the Midnight Yell?

During the Midnight Yell, the Yell leaders, a set of five students who are elected to one-year terms by the student body, address fans to get them fired up for the game ahead, singing the Aggie War Hymns and leading them in the tradition's Yells. The leaders march into Kyle Field with the band right behind them after taking the procession through campus. The junior leaders then proceed to face back and forth through the football field before doing a series of pushups.

A leader then goes on to tell a fable of how the Aggies will beat their opponents the next day, packed with clever jokes to keep the crowd engaged. Then, the lights are dimmed for 3 to 5 seconds so the Aggies can kiss their dates, as they do when Texas A&M scores during the football games.

When did the Midnight Yell start?

The first Midnight Yell was held in 1931,although Yell Practice was already an after-dinner ritual by 1913 while A&M was still an all-male military school, according to the university's website.

A large group of freshman decided to meet at the YMCA Building, the original location of Midnight Yell, to practice yells ahead of a matchup against rival the Texas Longhorns. The freshmen asked a few senior yell leaders to attend, and word quickly spread. The Midnight Yell has been a tradition ever since.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What is the Midnight Yell? Explaining Texas A&M's sacred tradition