Midlands Top 10: The local running backs you should keep an eye on this season

The top running backs to pay attention to in Midlands high school football for the 2021 season, listed alphabetically:

KZ Adams, Gray Collegiate: One of the most productive backs in the state the past three years. Rushed for 1,859 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2020. Committed to Georgia State.

Jaden Allen-Hendrix, Gilbert: Sophomore has the task of replacing Colton Mason but has a chance to have a big season.

Desmond Boatwright, Blythewood: Will be featured back for Bengals and is committed to Georgia State.

Bennett Galloway, Chapin: Had more than 1,000 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Committed to North Carolina State.

Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork: Rushed for 756 yards and 13 touchdowns on Silver Foxes’ state championship team.

Azwan James, Pelion: Led the Panthers with more than 700 yards rushing last season.

Cooper Johns/Torian Leaphart River Bluff: Both should pack a 1-2 punch for River Bluff’s powerful running game this year.

Julian Milligan, Westwood: Will be featured back for Redhawks offense.

CJ Stokes Hammond: Top-ranked running back prospect in South Carolina for Class of 2022 and is looking for his third straight 1,000 yard season.

Markel Townsend, A.C. Flora: Was part of a three-running back rotation last year but will be the featured back for Class 4A champions.

Others to watch