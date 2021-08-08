Midlands golfer makes history, wins prestigious US Women’s Amateur

Jensen Castle began the US Women’s Amateur. this week without much expectations or fanfare.

On Sunday, Castle was hoisting the championship trophy. The West Columbia native defeated Arizona’s Hou 2 and 1 to win the 36-hole final at Westchester Country Club in New York.

“It was just another match, fairways and greens. That’s all I thought of and here I am holding this heavy trophy,” Castle said on the Golf Channel. “I didn’t even think I would make the cut, didn’t pack enough clothes and here I am re-wearing the same outfit and making it to the final day,”

Castle is the second player from S.C. to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur. Charleston native and Hall of Famer Beth Daniel, 1975 and 1977.

Castle, who will be a junior at Kentucky this fall, won a qualifier in Ohio on July 14 to make the U.S. Amateur field but hasn’t played much golf since because of a rib injury. She talked about her injury after winning her quarterfinal match Friday.

“The doctors didn’t even really want me to play in this. I was just like, ‘I don’t really see myself giving this opportunity up.’ I qualified so it is what it is,” Castle told reporters. “And as soon as this is over, I’ll probably sit out for two or three weeks until the season starts. So, I came here not packing enough clothes, golf balls, neither, but it’s been great. … Making it this far without a lot of expectations has been fun.”

Castle was seeded No. 63 out of 64 golfers after 36-hole stroke play going into match play Wednesday. She had to make a birdie on the final hole of stroke play to get into a playoff for one of the final two spots in match play.

The two-time SC High School League champion at White Knoll and Gray Collegiate knocked off No. 2 seed Kennedy Pedigo 3 and 2 in her first match to get her going before cruising to the semifinals.

In Saturday’s semifinal match, Castle was down two holes with three left but rallied to win 1 up in 19 holes over Rachel Heck.

In the championship match, Castle was two holes down after the first 18. But she won three of the first four holes in the afternoon session to lead by one. The lead grew to three holes with three holes left but Hou won two straight holes to cut the deficit to one hole.

Story continues

Castle hit a solid drive on the 33rd hole and won the hole to go back to two up with three to play. Hou made a long birdie putt on the 34th hole to get back one down with two left.

But Castle drilled an eight-foot putt on the 35th hole to win the match.

With the win, Castle receives an exemption to the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship and 2022 U.S. Women’s Open and spot on the 2021 Curtis Cup team. It will be her second U.S. Women’s Open appearance.