Midland Trail, Fayetteville, Oak Hill squads log victories

Below are results from recent middle and high school softball and baseball games for which information was supplied to The Fayette Tribune:

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Softball

Midland Trail 16

Richwood 1

A seven-run uprising in the top of the second inning lifted Midland Trail to a 16-1 verdict over host Richwood on April 9.

The Patriots outhit the Lumberjacks 14-3.

Presley Walker was 3-for-4 with a homer, a double and five RBIs to lead the attack for the winners. Stephanie Harrell went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs on the strength of a home run and a double.

Other offensive contributors were: Charis Gerwig (3-for-3, RBI), Jessi Mooney (1-for-4, double), Abigail Parcell (1-for-2, RBI), Brooke Ewing (1-for-3), Lauren Harper (2-for-3) and Dayden Pridemore (1-for-3, two RBIs).

Williams was 1-for-2 with an RBI for Richwood.

Harrell went the distance on the mound for MTMS, fanning seven and yielding three hits, one earned run and one walk in four innings.

Fayetteville 16

Peterstown 0

The Pirates cruised by Peterstown 16-0 on April 15.

Ava Wood was 3-for-4 with two triples on the day, driving in two runs, to lead the Fayetteville hitting attack. Among the other offensive producers, Reagan Calloway had a double that scored two runs.

Makayla Smith nailed down the pitching win by striking out 12 Peterstown batters. That gave Smith 61 strikeouts in five games.

She walked five and allowed just one base hit.

Midland Trail 8

Fayetteville 0

On April 8, the Patriots had a 5-0 cushion after two innings en route to the shutout of Fayetteville PK-8.

Presley Walker guided the Midland Trail offense, going 2-for-3 with a two-bagger and three RBIs. Stephanie Harrell was 2-for-2, Charis Gerwig was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI, and Jessi Mooney went 1-for-2 and drove in a run.

Makayla Smith was 1-for-2 for the Pirates.

Harrell struck out 13 during a one-hitter to earn the five-inning pitching win.

Smith fanned 11 and scattered six hits and four earned runs in a losing effort.

Baseball

Gilmer County 5, 7

Midland Trail 3, 6

Gilmer County plated three runs in the bottom of the first inning on April 13 on its way to the 5-3 win over the Patriots.

Kolton Eades was 2-for-4 with a double for Midland Trail in that contest. Preston Eades, Anderson Eades and Phillip Beverage each supplied one hit, with Preston Eades and Beverage producing one RBI each. Jacob Brown also drove in a run.

On the mound for MTMS, Landyn Cordle pitched 4 1/3 innings, striking out eight and allowing two hits and three earned runs. Lucas Young fanned two in 1 2/3 innings of relief.

In the 7-6 contest, the Titans pushed across five runs in the first frame to get enough of a cushion for the victory.

Preston Eades was 1-for-3 with three RBIs, Kolton Eades was 2-for-2, and Cordle, Brown, Anderson Eades and Holden Grimmett had a base knock apiece.

Kolton Eades (two strikeouts) and Preston Eades (five strikeouts) combined on the mound for the Patriots.

"We are coming up a little short in games this week but we will be a better team for it," said Midland Trail coach Nick Mooney. "Mental mistakes have to be cleaned up, but we are talking about kids still learning and learning during a fast pace; mistakes will happen, we just can't compound those mistakes."

"Our kids will compete with anyone, we love the challenge, that's why we scheduled who we scheduled this year. It is an exciting group," he added.

Midland Trail 17

Greater Beckley Christian 0

An 18-hit outburst lifted Midland Trail to the shutout of Greater Beckley Christian on April 9.

Rayce Dickerson was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs to power the Patriots' effort. Preston Eades went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs to support Dickerson's showing.

Also, Kolton Eades was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Theodore Bell was 1-for-1 and drove in a run, Landyn Cordle was 2-for-3 witn an RBI, Holden Grimmett was 3-for-5, Hunter Amick was 1-for-2, Anderson Eades was 1-for-2 with a double, Evan Adkins was 2-for-2 with an RBI, Lucas Young drove in a run, and Parker Holly produced two RBIs.

Preston Eades and Kaiden Tomlin combined on a no-hitter. Eades fanned eight and issued two walks in three innings, and Tomlin struck out four and walked two in two innings.

Oak Hill 15

Fayetteville 0

An eight-run third inning propelled the host Red Devils to the 15-0 verdict over Fayetteville on April 9.

L. Kiliany was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for the Red Devils. S. Truman (1-for-2, double) and I. Shimenga (1-for-1) drove in two runs each.

Supplying a base hit apiece were J. Hess, B. Elswick (double), T. Donnelly, I. Settle and B. Sizemore. Hess, Settle and Sizemore knocked in a run apiece.

Raylen Stonestreet had Fayetteville's lone hit.

Elswick earned the pitching win for OHMS by striking out seven and giving up one hit in four innings. S. Adkins struck out two in a hitless inning of relief.

Thorpe Fussell and Avram Adkins combined on the mound for the Pirates. Both struck out two, with Fussell absorbing the loss.

HIGH SCHOOL

Softball

Midland Trail 8, 16

Richwood 0, 1

The Patriots swept a twin-bill from visiting Richwood on April 17.

In the 8-0 shutout, Madison Rader, Nevaeh Hall and Trinity Wilson (double) each produced two hits for the game, with Hall and Wilson both knocking in a run.

Hannah Beeson (double), Jesse Skaggs (double), Kylie Ramsey and Jenna Stonestreet added a base hit apiece, while Stonestreet had two RBIs and Skaggs one.

Rader again was strong on the mound, surrendering just one hit and three walks while striking out 15 batters during the shutout.

In the 16-1 contest, Trail collected just seven hits but took advantage of nine Richwood errors.

Hall was 2-for-2 with a home run, a triple and two RBIs to lead the way. Bree Barnhouse had a double and a pair of RBIs, and Beeson, Skaggs (triple), Rader and Aubrieenna Spencer provided one hit apiece.

Beeson, Kynnedi Habjan-Wood, Rader, Jaci Stonestreet, Ramsey, Wilson, Spencer and Charleigh Ford each had one RBI.

Midland Trail 10

PikeView 2

A seven-run outburst in the third and fourth innings combined led the host Midland Trail girls to a 10-2 conquest of PikeView on April 10.

Raygen Parsons (2-for-2), Jesse Skaggs (2-for-4) and Trinity Wilson (2-for-3 with a double) each had two-hit outings and drove in a run for Midland Trail.

Hannah Beeson (two RBIs), Madison Rader and Jenna Stonestreet had a base hit apiece, and Nevaeh Hall knocked in a run.

K. Honaker drove in a run for the Panthers.

Rader fashioned a solid night on the mound, striking out 10 Panthers and yielding three hits, two earned runs and three bases on balls in earning the six-inning decision.

Midland Trail 22, 17

Meadow Bridge 0, 2

The Patriots grabbed a doubleheader win over the visiting Wildcats on April 9.

In the 22-0 verdict, Jenna Stonestreet was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs to guide the Midland Trail offense. Teammate Nevaeh Hall went 2-for-2 with a triple, a double and three RBIs.

Also, Raelyn Morris had a double and a pair of RBIs, and Aubrieenna Spencer, Charleigh Ford, Madison Rader, Mary McGraw, Raygen Parsons (1-for-1, triple), Kylie Ramsey (2-for-2) and Kyndal Parsons (1-for-1) drove in a run apiece. Hannah Beeson added a single.

Stonestreet earned the pitching win with relief help from Morris.

In the other outing, Morris (2-for-3, triple) and Bree Barnhouse (1-for-2) had four RBIs apiece for Trail. Ford (1-for-1), McGraw (2-for-3) and Jaci Stonestreet (2-for-2, double) drove in two runs apiece. Wilson (2-for-2) knocked in a run, and Ava Campbell supplied a base hit.

Sierra Simmons delivered two hits for Meadow Bridge in the 17-2 setback.

Morris struck out two and allowed two hits to get the mound win.

