Midland College Softball hosting 'Pack the Park' event honoring employees and sophomore player's father

Apr. 16—MIDLAND — The Midland College softball April 19 team faces off against the Western Texas College Westerners with a goal of not only securing two conference wins, but also with hopes to "Pack the Park" with softball lovers and Lady Chap fans and supporters.

The game, which will be held at the MC Lady Chaps Field on the Midland College campus at 12:30 p.m., is also a special opportunity for the Lady Chaps to honor sophomore infielder Lauren Lopez's father, Richard who has been battling cancer but has completed his final treatment.

"Navigating a journey with cancer is a deeply personal experience and we are grateful that Mr. Lopez has shared his journey with the Midland College family," said Angel Castro, Head Softball Coach at Midland College. "We can see his strength, courage and determination shine through his daughter, Lauren, every single day."

"I am who I am because of my dad," said Lauren Lopez. "I was always smaller than everyone but he taught me to play big — not only in softball but in life. My dad's completion of treatment means so much to me! He has been fighting so hard and continuously teaching this team to never give up — to fight with all you have."

"My team and coaches have been a huge support for me! They have been there for me, and without them, I don't think I would have made it through this difficult time," she continued.

In another special moment during the "Pack the Park" event, Midland College will be honoring three employees who work closely with the MC Lady Chap Softball Team: Associate Director of Admissions & Pathways Advising Amy Hernandez and Groundskeepers Dake Schmidt and Jacob White.

"Amy, Jacob and Dake have all been a pivotal part of the success of this program. Knowing that there are people who believe in these young women, who invest emotionally in their success, fuels their performance and really gives all of us a sense of purpose. Without their support, we wouldn't be able to reach the heights we have both in the classroom and on the field," Coach Castro said.

The "Pack the Park" game plan breakdown follows:

— 12:30 p.m. — Food service and T-shirt giveaways begin

— La Patrona Taqueria LLC food truck will be on site serving tacos and Mexican food for purchase.

— The MC Student Government Association will be on site selling waters and sodas as a fundraiser.

— 12:45 p.m. — Welcome and introduction of the starting lineups.

— 12:55 p.m. — Special employee recognition.

— 1 p.m. — Ceremonial first pitch by Richard Lopez, father of sophomore Lady Chap Lauren Lopez

— 1:05 p.m. — Start of game one.