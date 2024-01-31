Midland College hosts Pack the Chap

Jan. 30—MIDLAND — Get ready for a slam-dunk evening of hoops Feb. 1 as the Midland College men's and women's basketball teams face off against the Clarendon College Bulldogs. The goal is to Pack the Chap with basketball lovers and fun-seekers.

The game is at the Al G. Langford Center, 300 N. Garfield St., Midland.

Bring your family and friends and join in for a great time with free Bar-B-Que (while supplies last). Score the perfect shot with snapshots alongside Pepe, Midland College mascot. Halftime will be a blast with games and chances to win door prizes and special performances by the Midland High School Starz.

Here's the game plan:

— Bar-B-Que line opens at 5 p.m.

— Lady Chaps take the court at 5:45 p.m.

— Chaps showdown at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $3 for kids and $5 for adults. Midland College students are free.

In a special moment during the event, Midland College will be honoring one of its longtime supporters, Ted Johnson. His generous $1 million endowment, dedicated to the memory of his late wife, Monta Jo Glass Johnson, is set to enhance the salaries of head basketball coaches and provide essential support for the reestablishment of the Basketball Booster Club.

Ron Jones, Head Women's Basketball Coach at Midland College, expressed his gratitude, saying, "Ted Johnson has been a loyal MC Chap fan for the entire time I've been at Midland College. You can always look up in the stands and see him there, and he has traveled to almost all of the National Tournaments for both men's and women's basketball. Ted is truly a MC family member."