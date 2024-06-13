Midgett enjoying time at Joe Becker as a Joplin Outlaw

Jun. 12—Growing up less than 30 miles from Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin, Landin Midgett spent his fair share of evenings at Joplin Outlaws' games growing up.

Now, after his freshman season at Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College, he's playing in Joe Becker in an Outlaws uniform.

"I came to a lot of games when I was a little kid so it's a lot of fun to play for the Outlaws," Midgett said.

Midgett grew up in Columbus, Kansas, and is a graduate of Columbus High School, where he was a Titan. He moved about an hour to the southwest this past school year to become a Red Raven.

He played 34 games for the junior college and registered a .273 batting average with an on-base percentage of .448 and a slugging percentage of .500. In his 18 hits, seven went for extra bases with two doubles and triples and three home runs.

Midgett drove in 15 runs and scored 21 of his own. He showed some patience, drawing 18 walks in 84 plate appearances.

In a home game last Friday with the Outlaws, Midgett delivered a single to drive in a run on the way to an 11-4 win over the Piney Woods TimberHogs.

Midgett said it was fun to get a hit and produce for the team.

He also scooped up multiple ground balls on Friday and more over the weekend from the third base position. He isn't used to playing that spot, as his typical position is catcher.

Despite playing in a new spot, he's held his own with just five errors in seven games and a fielding percentage of .833.

Offensively, he's been slow out of the gate with an average of .174. He has four hits and four walks through seven games and his on-base percentage is much higher at .345. He also has four RBIs this summer.

"It's just good to get a lot of at-bats and play a lot of games also," Midgett said. "As a freshman at Coffeyville, I played a lot. But, just get more at-bats and more game situations this summer."

Playing close to home over the summer is something Midgett was said he was looking forward to.

"Stay at home all summer and then come out here and win some ballgames," he said.

Midgett said his family is at all the home games and more friends from Columbus come out to catch a game, so it helps get folks in the stands for the Outlaws as well.

His teammate from CCC, Eric Bacon, is also playing with the Outlaws this summer and living with Midgett in Columbus for the two months or so.

"We were roommates in college for six months, and now we're going to be roommates all summer. It's just really fun to have him and living the daily life of basically minor league baseball," Midgett added.