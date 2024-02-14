Midgets vault to victory, beam with pride

Feb. 13—DICKINSON — The Dickinson Midgets have advanced rapidly into the postseason, securing consecutive wins over the weekend, which included their highest team score yet.

The team began in Jamestown at a meet with five teams on Friday and finished at home in a meet with Jamestown and Dickinson on Saturday. Dickinson won both days, scoring 150.6 and 152.650, the latter setting a new record for the team.

Elizabeth Karsky won the all-around on both days, finishing the regular season with seven first-place finishes. She won the vault and balance beam on Friday and the vault and floor on Saturday. Currently holding the state vault title, Karsky aims for additional titles this year.

Brooklyn Wariner, Reygan Strommen, and Aspen Roadarmel also won in individual events. Wariner took first in the uneven bars at both meets, scoring 9.8 and 9.85. Strommen won the beam at home with a score of 9.55 and secured third in the all-around with a score of 38.10. Roadarmel tied with Karsky for first in the all-around with a score of 38.4 at the home meet and took second in all events.

Rylee Olson, returning from injury, competed in bars and beam, scoring 9.5 and 9.3 at home. Julia Skari of Jamestown took second place at their hosted meet and fifth on Saturday, with teammate Sutton Van Gilder following.

Dickinson and other West Region teams will compete in the WDA Gymnastics Championships in Jamestown this Friday, where Dickinson is expected to win their seventh consecutive WDA title.