Midgets take two in Saturday home softball series at Sanford

Apr. 21—DICKINSON — The Dickinson High School Midgets improved their record to 10-1 on the 2024 prep softball season after scoring 11 runs during a two-out rally in a crushing third-inning display at Bravera Field that left the Mandan Braves out in the cold. The second game of the series for the Midgets featured a rematch of last-year's state-championship game with Minot, and the hosts again waved their magic wands to conjure-up a 6-3 win for DHS.

"Overall, it was good softball today, for sure," DHS head softball coach Amanda Mickey said. "I think we might have struggled, right-away, with our pitching staff but the second half came through strong."

Things toned-down for Dickinson High in their second game of the tournament series, with the Midgets spellbinding Minot defensively and starting senior pitcher Ava Jahner holding the visitors scoreless through the first three innings.

The Midgets broke loose in the bottom of the fourth frame, with senior catcher Braelynn Farnsworth doubling to left field and freshman second-baseman Madelynn Bren singling her home on the next at-bat. Eighth-grade sensation Gabrielle Sobolik has seen a strong string of games recently, and tripled a shot to the right-field wall that scored Bren, then she was singled home by senior centerfielder Jenna Decker to give Dickinson High a 3-0 advantage.

Two innings later, the Midgets again pulled 3 runs out of their hats as Farnsworth and Bren reached on walks and Sobolik plated Farnsworth on a bunt-single, before Bren raced across home on a passed-ball and then sophomore shortstop Myah Merry singled Sobolik home on a shot to center to give DHS all the runs they would need, despite allowing 3 runs in the final frame.

Jahner ended up throwing a complete-game victory with 3 strikeouts while giving up no walks and the 3 earned runs. Jahner also helped her own cause with a 2-for-4 performance at the plate, while Sobolik was again on fire with a 3-for-3 outing that featured a pair of runs and 2 RBI. Farnsworth ended up 1-for-1 with 2 runs, as-did Bren — who also knocked in an RBI — while Merry notched the other run-batted-in for DHS.

"It had to bring back some memories for both of us: Being in the state-title game the last time we saw each-other," Mickey said. "I thought we did a great job out there. Defensively, it was a great game."

After coming off a 7-5 loss to Williston in the nightcap of the April 16 away doubleheader, Dickinson again found their backs to the wall in Saturday's opener, as Mandan raced to an early 6-3 lead by the end of the second inning. In the first inning, Decker cranked a moon-shot over the center-field wall and Jahner walked before advancing to third on a defensive interference call and subsequently scoring on a groundout from senior left-fielder Morgan Koffler to take the early 2-0 lead.

But Mandan bounced back with 2 runs in response before Sobolik scored on an error for DHS, then the Braves clipped the Midgets for three runs in the bottom of the second frame to take the 6-3 advantage.

That's right about the time the wheels came off for Mandan, as DHS went off for 11 runs during a 2-out rally and never looked back, eclipsing the visitors as Peterson scored on a single from Bren and Mackenna Medina came home on a bases-loaded walk, then tying the game at 6-6 on a Merry single that brought home Farnsworth. Dickinson uncoiled from there, with Decker plating Sobolik on a shot to left and Bren scoring on the throw, before Jahner brought Decker and Merry across the dish on a single to left for a 10-6 advantage. The hits just-kept-on-coming for the Midgets, with Peterson ripping a shot over the left-field wall that scored Jahner and Koffler and Medina returning to the plate with a homer to the same location for a 14-6 lead.

Decker singled home Sobolik in the top of the next inning and Mandan responded with a run in the bottom of the frame, but then Peterson went back to work and thumped the ball over the left-field wall. Merry singled home pinch-runner Priscilla Alvarez then Sobolik came across the plate on an error, which led to a Jahner double to center that scored Decker and Merry to close-out the scoring for DHS in Game 1.

Peterson rocked a pair of dingers and was joined over-the-wall by Decker and Medina, with Decker ending up with 7 total bases in a 4-for-5 game with 4 RBI and 3 runs. Peterson went 2-for-4 and accounted for 8 of the Midgets' runs on 5 RBI while crossing the plate 3 times with Jahner also having an exceptional game at the dish, going 2-for-4 with 4 RBI and a pair of runs.

Peterson took the win in Game 1 with a three-inning 2-K performance and the DHS staff combined for 6 walks and 3 strikeouts with 8 earned runs.

"It took a lot of us to get that game going, honestly ... but they handled it well," Mickey said. "Kyndall Peterson struggled last week, but came in and finished the game for us strong, so I was proud to see that."

Next-up for DHS will be yet-another rematch with Minot, as the Magicians will head back down to the Sanford Sports Complex for a Tuesday, April 23 doubleheader that is certain to delight fans. The game also should feature better weather than Saturday's 48-degree highs and 20-mph gusts to straightaway center-field, with Tuesday temperatures forecast in the upper-50s with 10 mph winds.

