Midgets swept in road-trip to Legacy

Apr. 3—BISMARCK — The Dickinson High Midgets got off to a rocky start to the 2024 season with a pair of WDA losses to Bismarck Legacy, falling 9-2 in the first matchup of the afternoon and taking a 9-5 loss in the nightcap. Junior Kevin Olsson took the loss in the opener after giving up 3 earned runs — but he struck out 5 down the stretch — while Kyler Kudrna was upended in Game 2.

Legacy (2-0) got off to a quick start in the first inning, scoring 6 runs after holding the Midgets scoreless, but DHS came clawing back with a pair in the second to close the gap. Jeremiah Jilek walked and was zipped over to third on a double by Malachi Medina, then junior left-fielder Will Easum singled Jilek home as pinch-runner Blake Peters advanced to third before stealing home shortly thereafter to make the game 6-2.

The Midgets struck in the next two innings as Cameron Wolf doubled to center field and pinch-runner Christian Tibor took over from there, advancing from second on a grounder from Jack Price and then Tibor stole home to close the gap further at 6-3. In the fourth frame, senior shortstop Jace Kovash singled home Easum, who had walked and steadily advanced around the basepaths before crossing home plate to close the game to a 6-4 deficit.

But Legacy plated 3 more runs in the bottom of the sixth to provide a solid cushion that couldn't be overcome by Jilek's RBI single that scored Price in the final inning.

Easum ended up going 2-for-3 with a run and and an RBI, while multi-hit shots came off doubles by Wolf and Medina, with Tibor, Price and Peters all recording steals in the contest.

The Midgets bookended a single run in the first inning with another single run in the sixth en route to the 9-2 loss in the opener, as Kovash singled and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Camden Kubas before stealing third and being sent home on a balk to take a slim and early 1-0 lead.

But the bats went cold for DHS (0-2) through the next five innings and the Sabers poured on the pressure, scoring 2 runs in the third, 3 in the fourth, 2 in the fifth and a final run in the bottom of the sixth on their way to the win.

In the top of the sixth, Kudrna was hit by a pitch and Price reached on an error that sent Kudrna to third on the play before scoring on a sac-fly from Colin Tschetter to right field.

Kovash went 2-for-3 with a run and a stolen base, but there were no other Midgets who registered more than one hit in the game.

Next-up for the Midgets will be their home-opener at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ballpark on Thursday, April 4 versus Watford City in a doubleheader that starts at 3:30 p.m.

For more information about DHS athletics, keep reading your Dickinson Press or please visit

https://www.dickinson.k12.nd.us/schools/dhs/athletics/index

and for more information about baseball in North Dakota, please see

https://ndhsaanow.com/teams/baseball

.