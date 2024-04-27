Midgets sweep Williston at home in Friday-night twin-bill

Apr. 27—DICKINSON — With a massive, 8-run output in the breakout third inning of Game 2 versus the Williston Coyotes, the Dickinson High School Midgets earned a doubleheader sweep on Thursday, April 26 at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark after tipping the visitors in the opener, 13-8. Senior righthander Jace Kovash took the win in the second-half of the twin-bill and freshman standout Emerson Simnioniw mowed down 4 batters to snare the narrow win in Game 1.

Dickinson piled-up 3 first-inning runs and that, technically, was all they would need on the night in the late game, but the Midgets kept in the pressure with a run in the second and 8 more in a third-inning thumper before closing out the scoring with 4 more insurance runs in the bottom of the fourth frame to send Williston home with their sixth-consecutive loss.

Jace Kovash had a leadoff single in the first inning and advanced to third on a bunt-single from junior shortstop Camden Kubas and one more bunt-single from left-fielder Jeremiah Jilek, before third-baseman Jack Price brought the starting hurler and Kubas across the plate on a line-drive single to center field. Second-baseman Cameron Wolf brought Jilek home with a sacrifice-fly shortly thereafter to give the hosts a 3-0 advantage.

Kovash returned to the plate in the second and tripled to center and senior pinch-runner Aidan Dahmus was plated on a single from Kubas to give the Midgets a 4-0 lead and then the dam broke open for DHS in the third. Designated-hitter Tyler Danbom brought junior right-fielder Will Easum home on a sac-fly and Kovash came back to the plate and helped his own cause with a double to left that scored Simnioniw and junior right-fielder Nick Sobolik. Dickinson was a long way from being done, as Price singled to left to bring Dahmus and Kubas across the plate for a 10-0 lead and Jilek came home on the next at-bat courtesy of Danbom's single to left field, with junior first-baseman Kaden Ham adding insult to injury with an RBI-single to right that sent Price across the dish for a 12-0 advantage to the home-team.

Williston scored a couple of runs in the second-to-last inning but Dickinson came out swinging to close out the game early on a Sobolik triple to right that brought Tibor home and Sobolik scoring two at-bats later on a Jilek sac-fly. Kovash had walked along the way and came home on a triple to center from pinch-hitter Kevin Olsson, before Danbom closed-out the scoring on a double to center that scored Olsson, and Danbom then finished the night on the mound with a strikeout on 1.2 innings of work.

The staff racked-up 3 Ks in the game and surrendered only 3 walks and a pair of earned runs on 8 Coyote hits, while DHS outhit the visitors, 16-8 down the stretch.

The opener was a much-closer affair with Williston taking an early 4-3 lead by the end of the second frame. But after Dahmus scored on a passed-ball in the first inning and Easum singled home Jilek to even the game at 2 and starting pitcher Kyler Kudrna singled Tibor home to close the deficit to a 4-3 lead to Williston, DHS had another big inning in the bottom of the third on a Kubas single to right that scored Easum and Wolf, then Kubas came across the plate on a Kovash groundout for a 6-4 advantage to the Midgets. Tibor scored on a Kudrna groudout on the next at-bat that found the home-team up by a 7-4 lead.

The tension kept building for Midget fans as Williston (4-10) scored 3 in the top of the fourth to knot the game at 7-7, but Dickinson ended all doubts with a 4-run bottom-of-the-fourth that featured pinch-runner Colin Tschetter scoring for junior backstop Malachai Medina on a Wolf single and Kubas tripling home Wolf on a shot to right. While that would be all the runs Dickinson would need, they plated a couple more as Kubas scored from third on a wild-pitch and Kovash singled and advanced to second on an error that brought home Tibor for the 11-7 advantage.

The hosts added another pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth during a 2-out rally that saw Kovash smash a home to right field that scored Kubas, who had singled to center.

For the series, Kovash went 6-for-8 at the dish and scored 3 runs while driving in 5, to go along with a stolen-base and a triple, the dinger and pair of doubles for 13 total-bases, while Kubas had an outstanding night on 5-for-7 hitting with 5 runs and an RBI with 7 total-bases and 2 steals. In the series, the Midgets were terrors on the basepaths, accounting for 11-bags-worth of theft, as Price accounted for 2 of those to go along with a 2-for-5 afternoon/evening with a run and 4 RBI.

Next-up for DHS (8-4) will be a trip to Williston for a rematch of Friday-night's doubleheader in a series that begins at 3:30 p.m.

