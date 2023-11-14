Midgets sweep WDA postseason awards

Nov. 13—DICKINSON — The Dickinson Midgets had a superb conference season, led by a grand number of seniors and juniors. Their season included a 6-4 record, going undefeated in the division AA Western Dakota Association conference, shutting out two opponents with a combined score of 100 points and winning their uphill homecoming game against the formidable defending state champion Jamestown Blue Jays. It truly was a season not to be forgotten by the Midgets and throughout the conference.

Though their postseason was cut short with a quarterfinal exit, state-ranked DHS's season-long effort and accomplishments were rectified, with 10 athletes named to the All-WDA team, sweeping the awards.

Both senior leader Kaeden Krieg and head coach John Tuchscherer were awarded as the Senior Athlete of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively, and praised for their individual talents and temperament.

Krieg was a two-way terror, pivotal on both sides of the ball. The senior, three-sport athlete served his team's strength greatly and provided high-morale and knowledge with an abundance of varsity experience. As a defensive lineman he garnered 38 tackles, including 7.5 sacks, subtracting 64 offensive yards from their opponents. On offense, he was the Midgets strong and nimble tight-end, collecting 425 passing yards, for seven touchdowns.

Watford City's senior Martin Waggoner Jr. was the other nominee, securing 2 touchdowns, 345 rushing yards and 95 receiving yards.

Tuchscherer not only led DHS into the postseason for the last three years, he and his coaching staff worked to develop formidable athletes in a way that instills maturity and character. His players seem to be in the forefront of his mind, noticeable after games. Whether they win or lose, he provides individual players with direct words of encouragement. Setting a virtuous example.

The Midgets had eight athletes on the All — WDA first team, including seven upperclassmen and a 10th-grader.

Sophomore Dylan Glasser was the lone underclassman representing DHS, proving his abilities as a game-changing safety. During the season he had 6 interceptions for 343 yards, two of which were carried 95 yards into the end-zone. He collected four pick-6 interceptions in total.

The senior class was well represented, especially on the defensive end, with five athletes: Krieg, Ethan Halverson, Cole Skabo, Dylan Smith and Colin Tschetter. Halverson had 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks for 14 yards. Skabo finished the season with 22 tackles and two interceptions. Smith contributed 9 solo tackles and 3 assisted tackles, including a minus-4-yard sack.

Tschetter had decent defensive statistics, with 10 tackles and an interception, but absolutely shined the brightest on offense. As the Midgets' prize running back, he averaged 74 yards a game, with 544 rushing yards. He had 8 touchdowns and completed 7 of his 12 field goal attempts.

DHS will be pleased to welcome back all-region juniors Isaac Schulte and Tristan Stallsworth next year. They have been instrumental in fortifying the defensive line, emerging as the team's top two tacklers. Stallsworth led with an impressive 47 tackles, with 33 of them being unassisted. Additionally, he contributed 2 breakups, an interception, and a blocked kick. Schulte followed closely with 41 tackles, 32 of which were solo efforts.

Seniors Madox Tolman and Noah Wilhelm were both honorable mentions, further highlighting the Midgets strength on the defensive side of the ball. Tolman had 5 breakups, 3 picks for 40 yards and a defensive touchdown. Wilhelm captured 16 tackles, an interception and six passing breakups.

Obviously, the departure of a substantial number of seniors will pose a significant obstacle for next season. However, the returning talent brings with it a hunger to compete. The departing senior class has set the standard for the program, with their acute contributions. The challenge for the upcoming season is not only to meet this standard but to push it even higher.