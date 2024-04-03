Midgets sweep doubleheader over Bismarck Century

Apr. 3—DICKINSON — In a brilliant start to their season, the Dickinson High School Midgets moved their record to 3-0 after Tuesday, April 2 wins over Bismarck Century, taking a run-rule, 11-1 win in the opening game of the doubleheader and a 13-6 rout in the nightcap, after kicking off their 2024 calendar with a 10-0 win over Dawson County on Monday. Senior hurler Ava Jahner fanned 9 batters and walked only 2 in Game 1, while sophomore pitcher Kyndall Peterson took the victory in Game 2 with 4 Ks.

Dickinson High jumped out to a quick, 8-0 lead by the end of the first inning and never looked back, as the team more-than batted-around in the frame and senior centerfielder Morgan Koffler drove in a run and then came across the plate herself. Ava Jahner started off the inning with a walk and ended up at third on a fielder's choice, then raced home on a Patriot error on the play. Koffler ripped a single up the middle and plated eighth-grade sensation Gabriella Sobolik to make the score 2-0, and the hits just kept-coming.

Sophomore standout Kyndall Peterson laced a shot to center and scored Koffler and Mackenna Medina drove in Peterson with a single to left, then 10th-grade shortstop Myah Merry scored freshman pinch-runner Raegan McMahen on a shot to right field to make the score 6-0. Sophomore left-fielder Emily Sayler had walked in the midst of all that activity and eventually scored on a passed ball, then Jahner helped her own cause with a ground-out RBI that brought Merry across the plate.

"I shouldn't be so hard on my team, because we did do well: I mean, beating Century, 11-1, is pretty impressive; they're a great team," DHS head softball coach Amanda Mickey said. "We did a great job hitting and there are quite a few of them that need to get their timing down, and then AJ (Jahner) just has to get into a groove right away."

She added, "So-far, so-good."

Jahner was on cruise control through the second inning as she struck out the side and then she fanned 3 more over the next two innings as DHS bided their time at the plate.

"I wasn't hitting my sports at all, but they were still strikes so it's fine; that'll come within the season," Jahner said. "We played really good defense ... when we get a good start like that (8-run lead) it takes a lot of pressure off me. I don't have much pressure out there, because my teammates have my back any time of the day, but it felt good to start that way."

The Midgets completed their scoring in the fourth frame, as senior third-baseman Braelynn Farnsworth doubled and then stole third, and she came across the plate on a Medina sac-fly. Sayler ripped a triple to the center-field wall that scored freshman second-baseman Madelynn Bren from first after her single, then Merry closed out the home-team scoring on a sacrifice fly that brought Sayler home for an 11-0 lead.

Sobolik had a run-saving throw from right field in the third and Madison Wegleitner came on in relief and struck out 1 as the Patriots scored their lone run in the fifth inning.

The Patriots fought back in Game 2's late innings, sparked by a 2-run homer in the fifth, though it was the Midgets game to lose, having put up 9 runs before the fourth inning.

It was a highly offensive bout between the two, tallying 29 hits together, Dickinson collecting 16 and an impressive number of multi-base hits.

McMahen and Peterson shared the circle, each striking out 4 batters. McMahen started on the pitching lane for the first three innings, relinquishing 2 hits and a walk and one hit-by-pitch. Peterson felt the pressure of the Patriots' rallying cry, allowing 11 hits, a walk and 2 HBP, with all 6 of Century's runs being earned.

Medina opened the scoring at the bottom of the second, driving Peterson home on a single. Recognizing an error in the outfield, Medina quickly reacted to take second base.

Peterson knocked a 2-run long-ball in the third inning, spurring the Midgets onto a 7-run frame. Five batters later, Merry's barrel connected on a pitch to earn a 2-RBI triple.

"Yesterday, I struck out twice so in my mind I told myself that I got to get on base," Merry said. "I saw the ball coming and knew I had to do something with it and so I just went for it."

On the verge of a run-rule game, Century's offense knuckled down and Lexi Tollefson hit a home run past left field, garnering two runs. The Patriots performance from the batter's box was stellar, with 5 doubles and five players having multi-hits.

Peterson responded by sending two more runners home on a double to the wall at the bottom of the fifth. The inning came to an end on a 5-6 double play, but the Midgets would resume ripping doubles in their final offensive inning, coming from McMahen and Jahner. Jahner's line-drive hit scored Dickinson's final 2 runs.

The Patriots collected 1 final run, with a runner on the corner advancing home on a popout. They stayed cheering until the final out, showing a competitive spirit. Something that Dickinson has come to expect from them from previous encounters.

"Century is a good team that put up quite a few hits in the second game. We came up with some good hits too, but we had a lot of hard hits that they got a hold of and made some good plays on, so it was a tough win," Mickey said. "We are both going to be different teams by the end of the season, so they are going to be stronger by the time we get to the postseason, but they already showed what they are made of and that they can put the bat on the ball for sure."

