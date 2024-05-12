Midgets Sweep Doubleheader Against Wolves

May 12—Watford City — The Dickinson High School Midgets have been on a winning streak, securing victories in 9 out of their last 12 games since May 1. Adding to their streak, they dominated in a doubleheader against Watford City, winning 14-3 in the first game and 7-3 in the second game on Saturday, May 11.

In the second game, Kevin Olsson claimed the win with an impressive performance, striking out 7 batters over 6 innings, while giving up only 1 walk, 3 earned runs, and 5 hits. Sophomore Parker Sayler earned the victory in the opener, collaborating with Emmerson Simnioniw to hold the Wolves to just 3 hits and no earned runs.

Game 1 — Midgets 14, Wolves 3

Senior Christian Tibor shone in Game 1, both defensively and offensively, going 3-for-6 and driving in 6 runs. Junior Jack Price contributed with 2 hits and 4 stolen bases, while sophomore Kyler Kudrna showcased his skills with 2 doubles, 2 runs, and 2 stolen bases.

The Midgets secured an early lead, scoring runs in each of the first two innings and breaking out with 3 runs in the third. They continued to dominate, adding 4 and 5 runs in the next two frames, respectively.

Game 2 — Midgets 7, Wolves 3

Dickinson took a 4-0 lead after two innings, with junior Camden Kubas and Tyler Danbom contributing both defensively and offensively. Olsson maintained control on the mound, striking out 2 batters in the first inning.

Dickinson extended their lead, scoring another couple of runs in the fourth inning. Danbom and Will Easum delivered key hits to secure the victory.

Dickinson High School now holds the second position in the standings with a 17-7 overall record and a 10-4 record in the WDA Conference. They will face the Mandan Braves on Tuesday, May 14, followed by a doubleheader against rivals Jamestown on Friday, May 17, to close out the regular season.

