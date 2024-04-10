Midgets shutout in season opener

Apr. 10—MANDAN, N.D. — The Dickinson Midgets girls soccer team had a rough start to the season, losing away to the Mandan Braves. The game was initially slated at home for the Midgets, but because of field conditions they made the hour and half trip East.

Mandan, coming off a third-place finish in the 2023 Western Dakota Association regular season, continued their dominance over the Midgets, extending their shutout streak to 13 goals, with 8 scored in the first half alone.

The scoring onslaught began early, with Sarah Helderop netting a goal within the first 2 minutes, assisted by Teagan Droll. Helderop went on to score two more goals in quick succession, completing a hat trick by the 14th minute, with both goals unassisted.

By the 34th minute, Mandan were up 8-0, with eight different players contributing points. In the second half, Dickinson began to find their groove on defense, allowing less goals, but were playing mostly in their own defensive territory. In the game they shot 3 shots on target, between two Mandan keepers.

Despite Dickinson's efforts to shore up their defense in the second half, Mandan maintained control of the game, with Helderop and Droll each adding another goal to secure a comprehensive victory.

Adrianna Cox, in goal for the Midgets, made an impressive 28 saves, but the team will need to regroup and focus on mental resilience as they move on from here. They are slated to face the Century Patriots in their next match on Friday, April 12th.