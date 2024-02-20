Midgets shines bright in second season, secure fifth place at State

Feb. 19—FARGO — In just their second-ever season, the Dickinson girls' wrestling team has made significant strides, demonstrating remarkable growth, development, and performance under the spotlight. Building upon their inaugural season, they have exceeded expectations and continue to shine on the wrestling mat.

Natalie Meyer showcased her talent in the 130 weight class, claiming the bronze with a victory over Deegan Kirschenmann in a 9-4 decision match. Despite a loss to eventual state champion Julia Araujo in the quarterfinals, Meyer impressed with an initial 8-0 major decision win.

Kolbi McElwain battled her way to a sixth-place finish in the 155 weight class, displaying resilience throughout the tournament. Her journey ended with a tough match against Lexi Beckler of Bismarck High, where she was bested by fall.

Clancy Meyer fought tirelessly in the 142 weight class, ultimately securing eighth place after a grueling match against Reagan Ulmer of South Border, which ended in a third-round pin.

Breanna Erickson ended the night on a high note, claiming seventh place in the 118 weight class with a decisive victory over Ella Wald of Bismarck Century.

In the dual tournament, Dickinson showcased their resilience, bouncing back from a narrow loss to Central Cass in the quarterfinals to secure fifth place overall. Their performance in the consolation rounds demonstrated their determination and skill on the mat. They lost their initial quarterfinals dual against Central Cass by a slim margin of 36-33, but quickly dusted themselves off, winning their consolation semifinals over Fargo (57-9) and their fifth-place dual over Carrington in a 39-33 battle.

Hettinger-Scranton's Jennifer Verdin, Ellie Roseland, and Acaila Olson also left their mark on the tournament. Verdin's journey to the championship match in the 100 weight class showcased her exceptional talent and dedication. Although she fell short in the final, her performance throughout the season earned her recognition as one of the top athletes in the state. Roseland and Olson displayed grit and determination in their respective weight classes, securing top 8 finishes and contributing to the overall success of their team.