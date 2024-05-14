Midgets round-out 2024 track & field regular season at Starion Sports Complex

May 14—MANDAN — Dickinson High School took advantage of the Monday, May 13 "Last Chance Meet" at the Starion Sports Complex in their last tune-up of the 2024 Division A regular track and field season and came away with 66 points for the boys and 39 for the ladies, with the West Regional Meet coming up on Friday, May 17 at the Biesiot Activities Center on the DSU campus. The boys ended up in seventh place for the meet and the girls finished in 10th, with both teams offering limited participation in advance of the BAC home meet this weekend.

Among individual DHS performances, the top-finisher in the 100m dash was Thomas Freer with a seventh-place 11.47, and he earned a bronze-ribbon in the 200m dash with a time of 23.43 seconds. Duncan Blauer came in with a seventh-place 52.98 in the 400m dash, while the girls team had no finishers in the sprint-events.

The 300m hurdles saw Cole Skabo finish in fourth with a 44.06 and Blauer take sixth at 45.07.

Dickinson High earned a first-place and state-qualifying finish in the 4x800m relay with a time of 10:09.73 through the team of Leila Gregoire, Laney Tolman, Arabella Privatsky and Abby Praus.

In the field-events, Dylan Smith was the blue-ribbon winner in the boys shot-put with a state-qualifying 48'6" effort, while Evy Halverson finished in fourth with a 33'8" mark on the girls side.

Aspen Roadarmel took fifth in the pole-vault with an 8'9" leap and teammate Lexi Bradley tied at eighth with a 7'9" performance for the girls team.

Skabo took home a sixth-place finish in the long-jump at 20'4.5" — just south of state qualification — and Madox Tolman earned eighth in the triple-jump with a mark of 38'1.5" for DHS.

