Midgets remain scoreless in the early season

Apr. 15—DICKINSON — The Dickinson Midgets girls' soccer team exhibited resilience in the first half against a poised Century Patriots side, but ultimately succumbed 5-0 as the match unraveled in the latter period. Hosting the Bismarck team on Friday, April 12, the Midgets aimed for improvement following a tough 13-0 season opener. However, they struggled to generate an effective attack, remaining scoreless after the opening week of conference play.

Adrianna Cox manned the net for the Midgets and played a crucial role in their defensive efforts, tallying 11 saves throughout the game.

Early in the second half, a penalty kick in the 48th minute shattered Dickinson's defensive resolve. Isabelle Ersland executed the shot, just out of reach of Cox's gloves, to open the scoring.

Six minutes later, Adyson Fischer found the back of the net, capitalizing on a favorable attacking position after the Midgets' backline lost control of the ball during a switch of play.

Century's scoring spree continued with a hat trick, initiated by Ella Davison's goal following a free kick scramble in the box. Shortly after, Ersland converted another penalty kick for her second goal of the match. The fifth and final goal arrived swiftly off a corner kick, with Lexi Stenberg slotting home the decisive strike.

Despite Dickinson's efforts in the final 25 minutes, they struggled with passing accuracy, hindering their ability to mount a comeback. The Patriots secured their second clean sheet of the season, with goalkeeper Ashlyn Hagerott denying five of Dickinson's attempts on goal.

The Midgets faced a challenging start to the season, grappling with tough losses against formidable opponents. While the initial games presented hurdles, they showcased moments of resilience and determination. As they progress further into the season, more scoring opportunities await the Dickinson team in their quest for a breakthrough.