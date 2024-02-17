Midgets named WDA Team of the Week after weekend triumphs

Feb. 16—DICKINSON — The Dickinson Midgets girls' hockey team's dream of competing at state ended with a 5-1 defeat to Bismarck Century on Tuesday, but they didn't go down without tremendous effort, earning WDA's Team of the Week recognition.

They earned this accolade after an incredible weekend on the road, securing back-to-back victories, including redeeming themselves against Jamestown and thrillingly winning a six-point game against Fargo Davies.

Dickinson burst out of the gates against Jamestown, scoring two goals in the first period. Winger Kyndall Peterson skillfully maneuvered past the Blue Jays' defense to score a solo goal, while Shay Finneman added an insurance goal with assistance from Alyvia Lippert.

Olivia Vaagen excelled between the pipes, making 23 saves, but an aggressive Jamestown squad made it a barn burner in the final period, tying the game with back-to-back goals in the first five minutes. The Midgets secured the winning goal with just under seven minutes remaining, clinching a 3-2 victory.

The match against Fargo Davies marked another milestone in the Midgets' history books, as it was their first program victory over the Eastern team. Dickinson earned six points from another 3-2 victory, with their opponents mounting a rally.

Vaagen outdid herself the following day, thwarting 40 shots on goal against Fargo Davies. Dickinson held a 3-0 lead after two periods, with significant contributions from KeAna Hendrickson, who opened the scoring and then assisted in the next two goals. Peterson and Finneman were the other two goal scorers.

Fargo Davies attempted a comeback in the final period, scoring two goals in the first 11 minutes. The Midgets' defense held firm, both physically and mentally, securing the win.

Despite these victories, Dickinson couldn't maintain the momentum, falling to the Patriots in their final week of the regular season and unable to score until the last period. However, they had managed to defeat Century earlier in the season, recording their first-ever win against them and splitting the season series.

Heading into the last two matches of the season only in consolation, the positive and spirited group of girls, along with the coaching staff, showcases the potential for what is to come.