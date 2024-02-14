Midgets impress with 18 wrestlers qualifying for state

Feb. 13—MINOT, N.D. — Dickinson Midgets clinched bronze at the Class A West Region tournament on Saturday with a score of 166, trailing behind Williston, who secured a score of 174.5. The Midgets earned third place, providing them with 11 wrestlers eligible to participate in the individual state tournament. This achievement also sets a benchmark for them to surpass. They have secured their place in the dual state tournament and will face Fargo Davies in the quarterfinals.

Bismarck High maintained its dominance, unsurprisingly securing their fourth consecutive region tournament title with an impressive score of 239.5. This victory marks their 40th region tournament title, providing them with substantial momentum heading into the state competition.

Lj Araujo, representing the Demons and ranked first in the 172 weight class, received the title of Class A Region Senior Athlete of the Year. The Region Coaches of the Year accolade went to Trevor Conrad and Jeremiah Hayes from Dickinson.

Dickinson had a notable presence in four championship matches, emerging victorious in three. Champions included Jake and Gage Glaser, as well as Hugh Meyer. Aidan Dahmus secured second place, falling to Bismarck High's top-ranked Ben DeForest.

Jake Glaser moved down a weight class to 107, where he defeated Bismarck High's No. 2 ranked Cade Nieuwsma. His younger brother Max Glaser also secured a spot in the individual tournament, clinching seventh place with a 6-0 decision over Bismarck Legacy's state-ranked Dylan Sandness.

Meyer faced another state-ranked wrestler from Bismarck High in the 189 championship match, securing a victory with a 9-3 result. Gage Glaser, aiming for his 40th win, achieved success with a third-period fall over Marquis Richter from the Brave.

At the girls West Region tournament, Dickinson secured fifth place with a score of 112.5. Minot hosted the tournament and claimed first place with a score of 240, closely followed by the Demons with 235.5 points. The Midgets will be represented by nine wrestlers in the individual state tournament.

Eighth-grader Clancy Meyer emerged as Dickinson's sole champion in the 142 weight class, overcoming all opponents, including Aubrie Overson from Bismarck High, in a championship match that went to sudden victory with a 12-10 result.

Jennifer Verdin of Hettinger-Scranton was awarded the title of Girls West Region Senior Athlete of the Year, while Minot's coach Mitchell Meyer claimed the title of West Region Coach of the Year.

The Dickinson girls' team will also compete in the dual state tournament and will face Central Cass in the quarterfinals. With the postseason conclusion just a few days away, the Midgets are geared up for the challenges ahead.

Midgets' state qualifiers (boys)

107 — 1st Place — Jake Glaser of Dickinson; 7th Place — Max Glaser of Dickinson

121 — 4th Place — Wyatt Turner of Dickinson

127 — 2nd Place — Aidan Dahmus of Dickinson; 6th Place — Jonathan Klitzke of Dickinson

133 — 1st Place — Gage Glaser of Dickinson

139 — 4th Place — Colton King of Dickinson

145 — 5th Place — Conrad Kopari of Dickinson

172 — 7th Place — Logan Kukowski of Dickinson

189 — 1st Place — Hugh Meyer of Dickinson

285 — 3rd Place — Ethan Halvorson of Dickinson

Midgets' state qualifiers (girls)

100 — 6th Place — Regan Stravia

106 — 8th Place — Harper Boettcher of Dickinson

112 — 5th Place — Emily Schilling of Dickinson

118 — 6th Place — Breanna Erickson of Dickinson

130 — 4th Place — Natalie Meyer of Dickinson; 7th Place — Anna Karsky of Dickinson

142 — 1st Place — Clancy Meyer of Dickinson

148 — 7th Place — Christina Dohrmann of Dickinson

190 — 7th Place — Kendra Erickson of Dickinson