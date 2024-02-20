Midgets dominate WDA Championships and soar toward state success

Feb. 19—JAMESTOWN — At the WDA Championships on Friday, Feb. 16, in Jamestown, the Dickinson Midgets met expectations by securing their seventh consecutive conference meet title, notching a 150 team score (149.9). They maintained their dominance as the six-time defending champions.

Jamestown, with an impressive team score of 143.475, put up an incredible fight at home and became the runners-up. Following closely behind was Minot High, whose score of 141.575 earned them the bronze.

As the all-around winner, Aspen Roadarmel stole the show, facing tough competition from both her own squad and other gymnasts. She sealed her triumph with a first-place ranking on her floor exercise, tying with Blue Jays' Allysah Larson, each receiving a dazzling score of 9.725 from the judges.

The top 5 all-around performers were extremely close, especially the top 3, who were tenths of a point from each other. Roadarmel led with a 37.950, followed by last year's all-around winner Elizabeth Karsky, whose 37.675 score earned her silver. Jamestown's elite gymnast Julia Skari represented her hometown well with a 37.075 for third place.

Despite her exceptional performance at the regional meet, where she took first in both vault (9.7) and balance beam (9.325), Karsky, ranked No. 1 in the state with an average all-around of 38.542, earned second place due to a minor slip on uneven bars (9.1), which lowered her average.

Reygan Strommen, averaging 36.7 on the day, just missed out on the top three. She distinguished herself by being in the top 10 in all her events, excelling on vault and bars with scores of 9.3 and 9.25, respectively. Brooklyn Wariner placed seventh, making it into the top 5 with her floor routine (9.45) and achieving the top score on bars with a praiseworthy 9.7.

Senior captain Rylee Olson, a graceful leader, made significant contributions to the team's overall score. She secured a top 6 placement by scoring 9.2 on bars and tied Roadarmel with a 9.3 for second place on beam.

Samantha Simnioniw, finishing 11th, will join her fellow teammates in the individual state competition, showcasing commendable performances on vault (8.95), bars (8.7), and beam (8.4).

Olivia Kuhn and Megan Sitter will also compete in the individual state competition, ranking in the top 40 in beam and bars, respectively.

With the advantage of home turf at Dickinson High, the stage is set for an exciting team contest on Friday, Feb. 23, followed by the individual competition on Saturday.